Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Alan Rickman’s Diary Entries About Harry Potter Cast

Watch : Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?

The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future.

Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."

Radcliffe addressed his Harry Potter co-star's writings in a Nov. 7 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding, "I would love to, definitely directing."

"Producing seems like all the hard parts of the industry without any of the fun," Radcliffe said, "so I don't really have an interest in doing that, but yeah I would love to [direct]."

Radcliffe added that "it was very sweet to read all about" Rickman's journal entries, which were published on Oct. 18 in the memoir Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman.