Christina Applegate Sends Love to Selena Gomez "From One Immunocompromised to Another"

Christina Applegate sent praise to Selena Gomez for her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me "from one immunocompromised to another." Read her message on being "here" for Selena.

By Kelly Gilmore Nov 08, 2022 10:10 PM
We love Christina Applegate's supportive message like a love song.

While watching Selena Gomez's new documentary My Mind & Me, which details her journey with lupus, the Dead to Me star, who revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, shared a sweet note of solidarity with the singer.

"To @selenagomez Am watching your documentary," Christina wrote in a Nov. 7 tweet. "From one immunocompromised to another. I'm here xo."

The Anchorman actress was also sure to add a bit of levity to her message for the Rare Beauty founder, noting the similarities between their respective autoimmune diseases.

"MS and Lulus are baby sisters from other mothers and a dad who owns a weird truck," Christina added. "Xo. Good on you kid for opening you life to those that need an eye open."

In August 2021, the actress shared her diagnosis with MS on Twitter, telling followers, "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition."

In late October, Christina gave a glimpse into her "new normal" with MS by sharing a photo of a few walking sticks to Twitter, adding she was preparing for her first public event since being diagnosed.

Meanwhile, Selena revealed in 2015 that she was diagnosed with lupus. And her documentary, which began filming in 2016, captured moments of the "Feel Me" singer navigating the disease, as well as briefly touching on her 2017 kidney transplant—which she received due to the disease. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The documentary spans multiple levels of vulnerable, as it also covers Selena's journey with bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression and finding her true passions.

Looking back on the girl she was at the start of filming the project, Selena exclusively told E! News in a Nov. 2 interview that if she could, she would give her 2016 self "a hug."

She shared, "I can't believe I was talking badly about my body and feeling those feelings."

As for what Selena would say to her 2026 self? She teased, "Girl, hopefully you got something right and you're living your life!"'

