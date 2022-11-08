Christina Applegate Sends Love to Selena Gomez "From One Immunocompromised to Another"

Watch : Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment Over Alleged Francia Raisa Snub

We love Christina Applegate's supportive message like a love song.

While watching Selena Gomez's new documentary My Mind & Me, which details her journey with lupus, the Dead to Me star, who revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, shared a sweet note of solidarity with the singer.

"To @selenagomez Am watching your documentary," Christina wrote in a Nov. 7 tweet. "From one immunocompromised to another. I'm here xo."

The Anchorman actress was also sure to add a bit of levity to her message for the Rare Beauty founder, noting the similarities between their respective autoimmune diseases.

"MS and Lulus are baby sisters from other mothers and a dad who owns a weird truck," Christina added. "Xo. Good on you kid for opening you life to those that need an eye open."

In August 2021, the actress shared her diagnosis with MS on Twitter, telling followers, "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition."