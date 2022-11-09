2022 People's Choice Awards

Cargo Pants Are Part of the It-Girl Uniform: Here are the 16 Coolest & Trendiest Pairs Under $55

They're effortlessly cool, easy to wear and priced affordably. They're the 16 trendiest pairs of cargo pants you need to get your hands on ASAP.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 09, 2022 5:00 PM
There are few things as perfect as cargo pants. They're effortless, cool, trendy and so comfortable. With that, there are simply so many good pairs out there. So, I've taken the liberty of creating a guide to the 16 chicest and trendiest cargo pants at different price points under $55.

With finds from ASOS, Pretty Little Thing, Princess Polly, H&M and more, these cargo pants are versatile and can be dressed up and down to your desire. No matter how you style your cargo pants, you'll have one integral component of the "it girl" uniform down.

Keep reading to shop the best cargo pants of the season before they all sell out.

Bershka Baggy Parachute Tech Pants In Khaki

Yes, khaki can definitely be trendy, as proven by these baggy parachute cargo pants. Pair them with your favorite sneakers and a plain oversized t-shirt for a casual everyday look that is effortlessly cool. You can get them for $50, but sizes are selling out fast.

$50
ASOS

Jayde Pants Green

These cargo pants in green come with a removable waist belt that looks totally on brand for a Y2K vibe. These pants would look super chic with a corset top and some heels or heeled boots for an evening ensemble.

$80
$45
Princess Polly

ASOS DESIGN Faux Leather Cargo Pants

These just might be my favorite cargo pants on this roundup. These faux leather cargo pants are versatile and can be dressed up and down in so many ways. Pair them with heels, boots, sneakers and more. They're $52 right now on Nordstrom!

$52
Nordstrom

Wide-Leg Cargo Pants

These cotton twill cargo pants can be dressed up or down for casual wear, a GNO or even for work. The wide leg fit is super trendy and wearable with boots, sneakers and more.

$35
H&M

Pull&Bear High Waist Wide Leg Cargo Pants In Beige

These beige cargo pants will become a regular in your rotation. They're high-waisted and not overly baggy, so you can still get that tapered slim fit with the cargo pant trend.

$46
ASOS

PacSun Dark Blue Baggy Cargo Pants

The classic dark blue denim look works with cargo pants, too. This pair from PacSun is currently on sale for $52 when you use code 'READYSETGIFT'. Pair with a long-sleeve top and some sneakers for a casual everyday look.

$70
$52
PacSun

ASOS DESIGN Curve 00's Cargo Pants In Mushroom Corduroy

Corduroy pants are actually not a thing of the past! You can snag these curve cargo pants from ASOS for $50. Pair with your favorite baby tee, platform boots and more to complete the Y2K look.

$50
ASOS

Washed Camo Mid Rise Dual Hem Cargo Pants

These camo cargo pants are super cool. The blue take on the camo trend looks edgy and trendy, and these pants would look great with a black long-sleeve bodysuit, oversized t-shirts and more. It's on sale for $45 on Nasty Gal!

$112
$45
Nasty Gal

Lioness Miami Vice Faux Leather Cargo Pant

Add a bit of edge to the cargo pant trend with these faux leather cargo pants by Lioness. Pair them with a bodysuit or corset top and some platform boots or heels for a chic evening look. They're currently on sale for $50.

$99
$50
Urban Outfitters

Grey Baggy Low Rise 90’s Cargo Pants

The cargo pant trend relies heavily on nostalgia, and these low rise 90's cargo pants from Pretty Little Thing fit the description. You can snag this pair for $34 in so many different colors, but this grey shade is perfect for the winter.

$68
$34
Pretty Little Thing

Curve Bobbie Cargo Pant

These cargo pants come in a perfect autumnal dark green shade that would look super cute paired with a neutral top and some sneakers or platform boots. No matter how you wear them, you'll be doing the cargo pant trend right.

$60
$42
Cotton On

Cream Wide Leg High Waisted Cargo Pants

You can and should wear white during the winter! These white cargos would look super chic with an oversized sweater and chunky sneakers. Prepare for these pants to become one of your faves.

$55
$28
Pretty Little Thing

Belted Cargo Jeans

These cargo pants are the perfect balance of cute and edgy. It comes with a hardware-detailed belt and cargo pockets but is not too oversized. Pair with a puffer jacket and some platform boots for a trendy winter outfit.

$40
$28
Forever 21

Simply Be Wide Leg Cargo Pants With Side Zip Pockets In Gray

The cargo pant trend, but add a bit of pajama-like comfort to it. These wide leg, elastic waist cargo pants in gray are super cute and comfortable. Pair it with a cropped long-sleeve and some sneakers for an on-trend look.

$46
ASOS

Stone Peachskin Tie Cuff Cargo's

You could probably just lounge around in these tie cuff cargo pants, but they're so cute that you'll want to wear them out. Pair them with sneakers and a baby tee for a casual vibe, or strappy sandals and an off-the-shoulder sweater for an elevated night out look.

$58
$29
Pretty Little Thing

Plus Nylon Wide Leg Straight Pocket Cargo

These nylon wide leg cargo pants have all the quintessential cargo pant details you're searching for... nylon material, cargo pockets, wide leg, adjustable belting and more. Plus, they're on sale for $38 instead of the original $94 price.

$94
$38
Nasty Gal

Extend your fashion expertise to accessories with this guide on how to mix metals with jewelry.

