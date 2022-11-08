Why Big Brother's Taylor Hale Was Motivated to Speak Out Against Former Miss USA Vice President

Watch : Big Brother's Joseph Abdin Shows Support for Taylor Hale

In tumultuous times, you find out who your real friends are.

When Big Brother winner and former Miss Michigan 2021 Taylor Hale came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against former Miss USA vice president Max Sebrechts on Oct. 28, she knew she would face inevitable backlash.

"Of course, there are going to be naysayers and doubters," Taylor told E! News exclusively, "that's always the case with things like this."

However, when it came the encouragement of her Big Brother co-star Joseph Abdin—whose buzzy showmance with Taylor was the talk of season 24—there was never any doubt.

"Taylor stepping up and doing that herself, she'll always have my admiration for doing so," Joseph told E!. "I'm so proud of her and she always knows I have her back and I'm supporting her along the whole way."

Joseph revealed that he has Taylor to thank for his first-ever foray into pageants and how much they mean to those involved.

"She introduced me to the pageant world," he revealed. "When I went to Miss USA, it was such a beautiful and unique experience. I feel like I'm a part of it myself. I want nothing more but to protect that world and the women a part of it."