These $15 Safety Pin Earrings Have Over 1,600 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's a safety pin? An earring? Both? Yes, and it also happens to be my latest jewelry obsession.

If you're looking for a new piece to add to your accessory collection, look no further than these stunning safety pin earrings from Amazon. You can choose from so many different styles of the earring in both silver and gold, all for under $15.

One Amazon reviewer raves, "I will buy these as gifts and for myself again and again. I love them and I get tons of compliments. Too cute. Do it." Another writes, "They are absolutely light and simplistic. Very stunning pair and I couldn't be happier! The gift box they came in as well even sold me. I will most definitely be shopping with this brand again."

The best part about these earrings? According to the brand, every purchase of these safety pin earrings contributes to a donation to Zoe International, their charity partner which aids in preventing human trafficking while supporting victims in their healing journey.

Keep scrolling to shop this must-have accessory— all while supporting an important cause!