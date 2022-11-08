Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Shares Glimpse Inside Honeymoon With Husband Grant Troutt

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Marriage has been nothing but rosy for Madison Prewett.

Case in point: The Bachelor Nation star's honeymoon with new husband Grant Troutt. As seen in photos posted by Madison on Nov. 7, the couple were all smiles as they enjoyed a romantic getaway at Rosewood Resort's Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Mexico. In one snap, the pair got cozy during a candlelit dinner by the ocean, while another picture showed them heating things up with some PDA by the pool.

The newlyweds completed their stay in paradise with a sunset stroll on the beach.

"Best honeymoon with my HUSBAND," Madison captioned the shots. "still not over it!!!!!"

Madison tied the knot with Grant on Oct. 29 in an outdoor ceremony in Texas. The bride wore a strapless gown and veil by NARDOS as she celebrated her big day alongside family and friends, including fellow Bachelor alums Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss, who both competed alongside Madison for Peter Weber's heart on the 24th season of the ABC dating show.