Drake and 21 Savage Sued for $4 Million After Using Fake Vogue Covers in Album Promo

Drake and 21 Savage's fake Vogue cover has landed them in hot water.

The magazine is suing the artists for faking a cover of the legendary fashion magazine in order to promote their new album Her Loss. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Condé Nast, the media company that publishes Vogue, alleged that by sharing a fraudulent cover on social media, the two rappers created a "widespread promotional campaign" that is "built entirely" on the Vogue trademarks that were not authorized for use.

In an Oct. 30 Instagram post, the "Take Care" rapper, 36, shared what appeared to be a Vogue cover featuring himself and 21 Savage, 30, on the magazine. He captioned the post, "Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th."