Millie Bobby Brown Reveals the Pop Star She Wants to Play in a Movie

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to dance until the world ends.

While reflecting on her whirlwind career thus far, the Stranger Things actress recently shared that one day she wants portray Britney Spears in a film. "I want to play a real person," she said during a Nov. 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "I think for me it would be Britney."

"I think her story really resonates with me," the 18-year-old continued. "Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

And although we won't see Millie play the popstar just yet she is keeping busy as in addition to the final season of Stranger Thngs, she's also starring in he newly-released film Enola Holmes 2 alongside Henry Cavill.