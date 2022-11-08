2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!
Exclusive

Ryan Reynolds Has the Most Hilarious Reaction to 2022 PCAs People's Icon Award Honor

By Paige Strout, Charles O'Keefe Nov 08, 2022 8:23 PMTags
MoviesTVAwardsExclusivesRyan ReynoldsPeople's Choice AwardsCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
DEC. 6, 9 PM
Watch: Ryan Reynolds to Receive The 2022 People's Icon Award at PCAs

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be a big night for Ryan Reynolds.

In addition to his two PCAs nominations for The Male Movie Star and The Comedy Movie Star of 2022, the actor will be honored with this year's People's Icon Award on Dec. 6 for his work in the entertainment industry.

Despite his excitement about the award, being named The People's Icon brings up another feeling for Reynolds, who exclusively told E! News, "I feel like I'm getting old."

"For starters, that's it, you know?" the 46-year-old said at the NYC premiere of his new film Spirited on Nov. 7. "And then I realize, 'Yeah, I've been around.' I've been doing this job for over 30 years now. It's a long time to do anything. And I'm lucky that I've been able to do it for 30 years."

The Deadpool star wrapped up his reaction on a heartfelt note, saying, "So much in the spirit of feeling grateful for the ability to do this job for this long and stay in the industry that can very quickly be done with you—I'm approaching that honor with the same kind of gratitude."

photos
First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees 2022

Reynolds was announced as this year's People's Icon on Nov. 3. He follows in the footsteps of past recipients Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry.

Having starred in hit films such as Free Guy, The Proposal and The Adam Project—which is nominated for The Comedy Movie of 2022—the star has also made a name for himself in the business world. He co-owns the brand Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, as well as the Wrexham Football Club, and has worked on several marketing campaigns for his companies and films.

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Reynolds stars alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer in the new holiday movie musical Spirited, which premieres Nov. 11.

Check out more reactions from this year's PCAs nominees below.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 2022 People's Choice Awards air Thursday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

Spirited premieres in theaters Nov. 11 and released globally on Apple TV+ Nov. 18

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

2

Why Olivia Culpo Had "No Sense of Identity" After Nick Jonas Breakup

3

Jennifer Lopez Discusses Ben Affleck Co-Parenting With Jennifer Garner

John Russo/ On The JLo
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez thanked her fans for her two PCAs nominations on Twitter, wiritng, "Thank you @peopleschoice for the nominations!!! You can vote now #JLovers!!! You know what to do."

Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth poked fun at his fellow Male Movie Star of 2022 nominees with a hilarious video on Instagram, pretending to be alongside stars like Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

"It's a full category," said the Thor: Love and Thunder star. "It's a list of people that most likely will beat me, so I need your help and your votes. So, get on down and start voting."

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Miles Teller

Retweeting a list of Top Gun: Maverick's PCAs nominations on Twitter, Miles Teller showed his appreciation for fans by writing, "Thank you all for the Top Gun: Maverick love!!"

David Fisher/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogu
Ryan Reynolds

"THE ADAM PROJECT has several @peopleschoice nominations!" the actor tweeted. "You can vote here http://votepca.com (and you're able to vote daily)."

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Joey King

"Thank you to the people for nominating me for not one, but two People's Choice Awards," the Bullet Train star said in an Instagram video before poking fun at herself. "And one of those is me nominated against Tom Cruise for Best Action Star of 2022, which is like, 'Ha, ha, ha, ha. What are you thinking?'

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for CHLA
Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram to celebrate her PCAs nomination, writing, "I owe my career to PEOPLE!"

"This nomination from @peopleschoice is an unexpected and beautiful recognition of that connection," her Instagram caption continues. "I'm thrilled to still be in the game, still fighting, still searching and like Laurie Strode, still STANDING and proud of my @halloweenmovie FAMILY for the @peopleschoice BEST DRAMA MOVIE nomination."

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for The Paley Center for Media/Shutterstock
Ice-T

Ice-T shared his excitement about his first-ever PCAs nomination with fans on Instagram, writing, "The people nominated me, but to WIN I'll need YOUR votes…You can vote once a day up to 25 votes.. I'm up against some big competition. Vote for ICE! Lol."

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

"I cannot believe I am nominated again for The Reality Star of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards!" The Kardashians star tweeted. "You truly have no idea how much this means to me. This nomination and award always means the most because the winners are chosen by you! #TheRealityTVStar #KhloeKardashian #PCAs."

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Kyle RIchards

"Thank you so much. I am very honored to be included in @peopleschoice nominees," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram. "Please vote at link in bio #HalloweenEnds #RHOBH #Peopleschoice."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Crystal Kung Minkoff

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reacted to the show's PCAs nomination exclusively with E! News, saying, "It's obviously an ensemble cast. Everyone works really hard to put on a great show and it's really nice that the audience is out there supporting us and just reminding us what we're doing and that it's sometimes really fun and these are the fun moments and that's what keeps us going. It was really sweet."

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Kane Brown

The singer exclusively told E! News he's "super excited" about his Country Artist of 2022 nomination. "It feels just amazing to be acknowledged and all the work that we've done this year," he shared. "It's been hard. I've been away from the family a lot, about to go back out again. I'm glad people recognize."

As for his message for voters, he added, "I just want to say I love you guys. You have got me here and I just want to say I appreciate everything you've done for me."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to celebrate her and Selling Sunset's PCA nominations, writing, "Ahhhhh THANK YOUUUU @peopleschoice for the NOMINATIONS!!! I absolutely love the other women in my category so it is so amazing to be in with them. Selling Sunset is also nominated for best reality show. Link in bio!"

Cindy Ord/Bravo
Garcelle Beauvais

"WOW!! What an honor. Thank you so much, @peopleschoice!!" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted on Instagram. "You can vote online at the link in my bio! #PCAs."

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron

"Wowww," The New Artist of 2022 nominee wrote on her Instagram story Oct. 27. "Thank you @peopleschoice. What an honor. Blown away to be on this list of incredible artists!!!"

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for NYFW ShopsLA presented by Afterpay
GAYLE

"Whatttt is happening," GAYLE captioned her Oct. 26 Instagram story featuring the nominees for The New Artist of 2022. The singer encouraged fans cast their vote, writing, "Pls vote if u wanna."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Latto

"Vote for me y'all," The New Artist of 2022 nominee tweeted in celebration of her first-ever PCAs nom.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Lauren Spencer-Smith

"OMG THANK YOU @peopleschoice," the singer wrote on Instagram. "WTHHHHH THIS IS SO COOL. You can vote for me now on twitter by tweeting these hashtags together #TheNewArtist #LaurenSpencerSmith #PCAs and at the link in my bio."

Prince Williams/ Getty Images
Saucy Santana

Sometimes a few words capture a thousand feelings, as Saucy Santana captioned an Instagram story featuring his fellow The New Artist of 2022 nominees, "Omg!!!! Yes!"

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Noah Thompson

"This is crazy y'all, I'm nominated for a @peopleschoice award!!!" the American Idol winner posted on Instagram. "You can vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method. Y'all can vote through the link in my bio or via Twitter. #PCAs."

VH1
Willow Pill

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner shared her PCA nomination with fans on Twitter, hilariously captioning the post, "I'm nominated for an Oscar!"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brent Rivera

Brent Rivera fittingly celebrated his nomination for The Social Star of 2022 on social media, captioning his Oct. 27 Instagram story, "Guys!!! Omg we're nominated for a People's Choice Award."

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Khaby Lame

*add new pic

"AN HONOR FOR ME!!" the social media said wrote of his The Social Star of 2022 nomination on his Instagram story. "THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING."

Watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards Tuesday, Dec. 6, on NBC and E!.

Trending Stories

1

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

2

Why Olivia Culpo Had "No Sense of Identity" After Nick Jonas Breakup

3

Jennifer Lopez Discusses Ben Affleck Co-Parenting With Jennifer Garner

4

Dancing With the Stars: Derek Hough Goes Shirtless

5

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie