The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly Teases These Supernatural Finale Cameos

Much like Supernatural's biggest and baddest monsters, some of the series' most iconic stars are haunting The Winchesters.
Though the Supernatural prequel just began, Meg Donnelly, who leads The CW series alongside on-screen future husband Drake Rodger, is now teasing the season one finale—though she made sure to note that even Mary Winchester isn't all-knowing.
"They're kind of keeping it as secret from us," Donnelly exclusively told E! News. "However, I did hear that it's gonna be really epic. Lots of fights, lots of drama, and a lot of guests, apparently," adding that she "believes" the guests will be coming from the original Supernatural series.
Jensen Ackles, who starred as Dean Winchester in the long-running show, has already returned as narrator—and is executive producing alongside wife Danneel Ackles, for the prequel, which follows Dean and Sam's parents, Mary and John, as they meet and fall in love, fighting monsters along the way.
Now, Donnelly revealed that she's been chatting with a number of Supernatural alums for advice, including Jared Padalecki, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Richard Speight Jr. But Morgan, who played John in the original series, had some surprising advice for the new kids on the block.
"We went out to dinner in New York after Comic Con with Jensen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and just heard them talk about the world," she explained. "Drake was really excited and was asking him all these questions about John, and Jeffrey was just basically like, 'Hey, listen. This is yours. I just want you to have fun. These are gonna be the best years of your life.'"
With just four episodes aired, the series hasn't yet been confirmed for a season two. But in the meantime, Donnelly, 22, just wants to impress the preexisting Supernatural fan base.
"I think the most intimidating thing is the fans," she noted. "It's such an amazing pressure, and we are all so grateful because it keeps us motivated. But it definitely is intimidating, because every time a new episode comes out, we're all like, 'Oh man, I hope the fans really like this.' We're always thinking, 'How can this be better for the fans' sake?'"
The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.