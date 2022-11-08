2022 People's Choice Awards

Natalia Bryant Reveals the Best Fashion Advice She’s Ever Received

Natalia Bryant exclusively spoke to E! News at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Nov. 9, revealing her best style advice and why she chose to wear a head-turning Tom Ford design for the event.

Watch: Natalia Bryant Shares BEST Style Advice at CFDA Awards 2022

Natalia Bryant is revealing the secret to her keen sense of style.

The 19-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, made a fabulous entrance at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. During her rare red carpet appearance, Natalia offered insight into the best style advice she's ever received.

"Just try to be you," she told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the New York City event. "Portray yourself through your outfit and then you'll love your outfit even more."

The model certainly practiced what she preached, as she exuded total confidence in a bright pink ruched dress. The Tom Ford design was simple with its curve-hugging structure but packed a punch with its sexy hooded accessory. 

"When I first saw it, I absolutely fell in love with it," Natalia gushed over the statement-making gown. "I'm so happy I was able to wear this."

However, she kept it real, adding, "It's actually a puzzle to get into."

photos
Kobe Bryant: Life in Photos

Natalia's latest head-turning look is just additional proof that she's become a force in the fashion industry.

After all, she signed with IMG Models Worldwide in February 2021, which is the same agency that reps Ashley GrahamGigi Hadid and many others.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

2

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Criticism Over Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name

3

Dancing With the Stars: Derek Hough Goes Shirtless

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," she wrote on Instagram following the announcement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Natalia wasn't the only star to grace the CFDA Awards red carpet in an eye-catching look. Keep scrolling to see all of the stylish moments.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julia Fox

In Valerievi and holding an Edie Parker clutch.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Natalia Bryant

In Tom Ford.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

In Mugler.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

In LaQuan Smith.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Zoey Deutch

In Coach.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Trevor Noah
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Keke Palmer

In Carolina Herrera and jewelry from Pasquale Bruni.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Olivia Culpo

In Et Ochs.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens

In custom Vera Wang.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Cher

In Chrome Hearts.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Katie Holmes

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid

In Thom Browne

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lenny Kravitz

In LaQuan Smith.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Halle Bailey

In Carolina Herrera.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried

In Michael Kors Collection.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Law Roach

In Oscar de la Renta.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Marisa Tomei

In Gabriela Hearst.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Amber Valletta

In Conner Ives.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Natasha Lyonne

In Proenza Schouler.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Addison Rae

In vintage Gareth Pugh.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Nicole Miller
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Precious Lee
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jaden Smith

In Thom Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
La La Anthony

In Rick Owens.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Madison Bailey

In Ralph Lauren.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

In Schiaparelli.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Rachel Brosnahan

In Sergio Hudson and wearing Sarah Flint shoes.

photos
