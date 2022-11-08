Natalia Bryant Reveals the Best Fashion Advice She’s Ever Received

Watch : Natalia Bryant Shares BEST Style Advice at CFDA Awards 2022

Natalia Bryant is revealing the secret to her keen sense of style.

The 19-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, made a fabulous entrance at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. During her rare red carpet appearance, Natalia offered insight into the best style advice she's ever received.

"Just try to be you," she told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the New York City event. "Portray yourself through your outfit and then you'll love your outfit even more."

The model certainly practiced what she preached, as she exuded total confidence in a bright pink ruched dress. The Tom Ford design was simple with its curve-hugging structure but packed a punch with its sexy hooded accessory.

"When I first saw it, I absolutely fell in love with it," Natalia gushed over the statement-making gown. "I'm so happy I was able to wear this."

However, she kept it real, adding, "It's actually a puzzle to get into."