How Law Roach Made History Twice at the 2022 CFDA Awards

"Law doesn't create looks, he creates moments," Kerry Washington told E! at the 2022 CFDA Awards about Law Roach's history-making award. "He's a real artist."

Law Roach continues to push the fashion boundaries.

The in-demand stylist, whose clients include Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra and many other A-listers, made history twice at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Nov. 7. He not only became the first-ever recipient of the CFDA Awards' Stylist Award, but his wardrobe was also trailblazing.

"I'm wearing custom Oscar de la Renta and they've never made a men's look before," he exclusively told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "So it's history on top of history."

Law marked the momentous occasion at New York City's Cipriani South Street by commanding the room in a larger-than-life black-and-white polka dot gown. He walked the red carpet with Kerry, who expressed her excitement over his honor.

"Law doesn't create looks, he creates moments, memories and tableau," Kerry told E! at the event. "He's a real artist."

CFDA Awards 2022: Star Sightings

The self-described image architect echoed her sentiment, explaining that it's been a dream working with the Scandal alum.

"I really believe that the universe puts you in people's lives exactly at the moment you're supposed to be there," Law said. "What we've been able to do in the last two to three years has been incredible, authentic and it's always been Kerry."

Law emphasized that when he dresses the actress, it's all about looking and feeling great.

"When we're in our fittings together, it's not, 'Oh, this is the prettiest dress,'" he explained. "It's the dress that gives you some type of emotion and goosebumps. A take-your-breath-away moment."

According to Kerry, her fashion has not only improved but she feels more like herself.

As she put it, "I'm having fun, I'm enjoying life."

Watch the full interview with the style stars in our video above!

