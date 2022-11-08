This Moving Message Halle Bailey Received From Her Delta Pilot Will Warm Your Heart

Although Halle Bailey is making waves under the sea, her impact is also beyond sky high.
The Little Mermaid star, 22, recently revealed that while she was onboard a plane, she received a handwritten note from a Delta Airlines pilot that she'll never forget.
"Miss Bailey, it is an honor to have you on board today," the Nov. 6 note shared to Halle's Twitter account read. "Thank you for being an inspiration to little brown girls all over the world like we were a few years ago." The pilot, whose name appears to be Jess O., signed her message with including that was it from Halle's "young Latina female Delta pilot."
But Halle's captain wasn't the only one praising the actress—who will star as Ariel in Disney's 2023 live-action adaptation of the beloved animated film—whose casting is seen as an inspiration to young women of color everywhere. In response, the airline's official account tweeted, "You're giving so many little girls wings. Thank you for letting us be part of your world."
And fans also chimed in with warm messages of support. "You're so important," one Twitter user wrote. Added another, "That's gotta feel amazing! You're really such an inspiration."
Ahead of the highly-anticipated movie's release next year, Halle opened up about the pressure of stepping into the
shoes tail fin of a beloved character.
"I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I've treasured it since I was a little girl, I did put a bit of pressure on myself," she exclusively told E! News in September. "Just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl."
But as evidenced by the mind-blowing clip shared earlier this year of Halle singing, she's more than ready for fans to be part of this world. "Knowing that gave it my all and gave 110 percent into everything of this film," she said. "I am really proud of myself."