How King Charles III, Prince Harry & the Rest of the Royal Family Really Feel About The Crown

Watch : The Crown Season 6: Who Will Play Prince William & Kate Middleton?

The Crown has a few fans inside The Firm.

With so much controversy surrounding the fifth season of the Netflix series, we wondered how the real royal family feels about the drama. And, surprisingly, there are several viewers inside the House of Windsor.

While some members of the royal family, like Prince William and his late grandfather Prince Philip, have chosen to abstain from watching the fictionalized retelling of the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign, others have openly admitted to turning on the critically acclaimed series. For instance, in a 2021 appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show, Prince Harry noted that The Crown gives viewers some insight into what royal life is really like.

"It's fictional," he said, "but it's loosely based on the truth."

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Princess Eugenie are also said to be fans of the show.

Still, there are some who've tuned in and are refusing to hail The Crown as a success. (Spoiler: King Charles III allegedly has a strong stance on the series.)