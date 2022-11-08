Tell Me Lies' Grace Van Patten and Jackson White and Other Beloved TV Couples Who Dated Off-Screen

Watch : Tell Me Lies Cast Talks Bringing Book to the Small Screen

There's no lying about how happy this new couple makes us.

After weeks of speculation, Jackson White and Grace Van Patten—the actors at the center of Tell Me Lies' main relationship—confirmed their real-life romance, proving their chemistry on the steamy Hulu series wasn't just off the charts, but also off the screen as well.

White took to his Instagram Story on Nov. 7 to post a series of photobooth snaps from the 2022 CFDA Awards, including a picture of the co-star couple kissing. The following day, White posted a photo of himself and Van Patten touching tongues with the caption, "if we kiss can we get a s2 @hulu."

Of course, White and Van Patten are far from the first beloved TV couple to have life imitate art, with The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev, and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart also dating IRL. Plus, Alexis Bledel was involved with two of her Gilmore Girls leading men and, come on, who can forget about Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson's romance during The O.C.'s run? Nostalgia, here we come!