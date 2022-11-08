Inside Rebel Wilson's Intimate Baby Shower Hosted by Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Watch : Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate

The gift of parenthood deserves a pitch perfect celebration.

Before Rebel Wilson welcomed her first child via surrogate, the actress was treated to a very special baby shower.

"Rebel was surrounded by lots of love," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "They had tons of treats like cupcakes, eclairs and macaroons and one of the games was decorating bibs."

Rebel's girlfriend Ramona Agruma had the honor of hosting the intimate shower, which was attended by close friends like Begum Sen and Carly Steel. Together, the group made sure to include details that would make the gathering a celebration to remember.

"The clear and silver balloons were designed to mirror the same motif of some of Begum's lighting fixtures in the home," the source added. "It was a really sweet party."

On Nov. 7, Rebel surprised fans when she announced the arrival of her daughter Royce Lillian. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are)," she wrote on Instagram. "This has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."