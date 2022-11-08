2022 People's Choice Awards

Inside Rebel Wilson's Intimate Baby Shower Hosted by Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Before welcoming her first child via surrogate, Rebel Wilson was treated to a private celebration with her closest friends, including girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Watch: Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate

The gift of parenthood deserves a pitch perfect celebration. 

Before Rebel Wilson welcomed her first child via surrogate, the actress was treated to a very special baby shower.

"Rebel was surrounded by lots of love," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "They had tons of treats like cupcakes, eclairs and macaroons and one of the games was decorating bibs."

Rebel's girlfriend Ramona Agruma had the honor of hosting the intimate shower, which was attended by close friends like Begum Sen and Carly Steel. Together, the group made sure to include details that would make the gathering a celebration to remember.

"The clear and silver balloons were designed to mirror the same motif of some of Begum's lighting fixtures in the home," the source added. "It was a really sweet party."

On Nov. 7, Rebel surprised fans when she announced the arrival of her daughter Royce Lillian. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are)," she wrote on Instagram. "This has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

photos
Celeb Baby Showers

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" she continued. "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

As Rebel soaks up her first weeks of parenthood, keep scrolling to see more memories from her unforgettable baby shower. 

Instagram
Celebrate Good Times

Before welcoming a daughter via surrogate, Rebel Wilson was treated to an intimate baby shower by her closest friends. 

Begum Sen/Instagram
VIP Guests

Close friends including Melanie Griffith were able to score an invite to the private party. 

Instagram
Power of R

Rebel, who is dating Ramona Agruma, decided to name her baby girl Royce Lillian.

Instagram
Perfect Views

The celebration was held at Begum Sen's house, which was previously featured on Selling Sunset.

Instagram
Let's Eat

Guests were served pastries like donuts and cupcakes.

 

 

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Based on photos posted on social media, the event was filled with smiles and love. 

