Daniel Radcliffe Shares His Favorite Memory of “Amazing” Harry Potter Co-Star Robbie Coltrane

Daniel Radcliffe only has magical memories of Robbie Coltrane.

During a Nov. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actor recalled working alongside the late star, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise. "Robbie was amazing at keeping us entertained," Daniel told host Andy Cohen. "Those younger films were a lot about keeping 10-year-olds up and ready."

He continued, "So he was cracking jokes and was incredibly funny."

Daniel also went on to share a memory from the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, where Robbie—who passed away at 72 from organ failure Oct. 14—kept the kids occupied during a rainy day.

"We were getting horizontal rain, we were supposed to have been there for three weeks and ended up being there for six weeks," the 33-year-old explained. "And we just sat around in Hagrid's Hut and he'd be telling jokes to us and the crew that was in there as well. It was very lovely and it's very sad he is gone."