The Fate of Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters Revealed

Watch : Eve Hewson REACTS to Bad Sisters Series Success

Bad Sisters is about to have a family reunion.

Apple TV+ has officially renewed the Irish black comedy for a second season, bringing on-screen sisters Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson together for another round of murder and mayhem.

"If you'd have told me three years ago that I'd be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I'd have said; yeah, that sounds about right," said Horgan, who is also an executive producer, said in a press release Nov. 8. "The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don't always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

The series follows the five tight-knit Garvey sisters, who find themselves at the center of a life insurance investigation after their brother-in-law dies suddenly—and all had ample reason to kill him.