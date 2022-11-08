The Fate of Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters Revealed

Bad Sisters is about to have a family reunion.
Apple TV+ has officially renewed the Irish black comedy for a second season, bringing on-screen sisters Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson together for another round of murder and mayhem.
"If you'd have told me three years ago that I'd be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I'd have said; yeah, that sounds about right," said Horgan, who is also an executive producer, said in a press release Nov. 8. "The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don't always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."
The series follows the five tight-knit Garvey sisters, who find themselves at the center of a life insurance investigation after their brother-in-law dies suddenly—and all had ample reason to kill him.
When the series first premiered in August, Horgan exclusively told E! News why the story of a group of murderous women was important to tell in 2022.
"It definitely feels like there's a climate for it now," she said. "But it's also because you just can't deny that those stories work. You can't deny that they reach a mainstream audience. Just because it's a woman's story or it comes from a female's perspective or it's written by a female creator doesn't mean it's for only a female audience."
And while exclusively speaking with E! News on Nov. 1, Hewson revealed that though she didn't know whether Bad Sisters would nab a season two, she certainly hoped it would.
"Hopefully, I will definitely partner up with Sharon again," she said at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards. "I'm hoping that she will want to do a season two, because I love that show and I loved hanging out with the girls. I think we need more Garvey girls in our life."
Bad Sisters season one is now streaming on Apple TV+.