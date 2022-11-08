You Won't Believe the L.A. Sports Icon Who Got a Botched Makeover

Watch : 6 Surgeries BOTCHED Overseas

We've never seen a Botched before and after like this!

Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif recently gave a makeover to one of L.A.'s favorite sports icons: the Kings hockey team mascot Bailey the Lion.

After a makeover several years ago that left Bailey looking not like himself, the Kings sought the help of the famed plastic surgeons to revitalize Bailey's appearance. In a promo of Bailey's fake Botched consultation, the docs assess what's off about the mascot's face...or should we say mask?

"First of all, what happened to the forehead and what's going on around the brow area looks angry, sinister," Terry comments in the exam room before Paul adds, "Augmentation rhinoplasty, augmentation cheek implants. In addition, veneers—veneers made to look dangerous. And also look at this, it's a chin implant."

It's clear Bailey is more than ready to hypothetically go under the knife for a Botched transformation as he high fives the E! stars before heading into surgery.