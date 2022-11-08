Rachael Leigh Cook Calls Out She's All That's "Disrespectful" and Body-Shaming Comments

Watch : Top 9 Teen Movies Based on Classic Literature

Looking back, Rachael Leigh Cook realizes that some elements of her 1999 hit movie weren't exactly all that.

The actress revealed that she and her daughter Charlotte, 9, recently watched She's All That for the first time together. But it wasn't until Rachael pressed play on the romantic comedy, in which she starred alongside Freddie Prinze Jr., that she realized some of the commentary may not have aged well.

"The only thing that's funny about that movie—'cause I let my daughter, who is very recently 9, see it—I was like, 'I don't think there's anything too inappropriate in there,'" she told Us Weekly in an article published Nov. 8. "But some of the language that they use to talk about women—I realize that it's about Freddie's character sort of going on a journey of opening his mind."

"And people were different than these popular crowd kids," she continued. "But it is really pretty disparaging and disrespectful."