Alo Yoga 70% Off Deals: Get $128 Leggings for $38, Biker Shorts for $20, Sports Bras for $18, and More

Treat yourself or get ahead on your holiday shopping with these discounts from Alo Yoga.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 08, 2022 4:33 PM
Whether you're into working out or hanging out, Alo Yoga has the most comfortable clothing no matter what you're doing. From super stretchy leggings to insanely soft sweatshirts and supportive sports bras, Alo has a size-inclusive range of styles. If you want to stock up on your favorites or get that winter coat you've had your eye on, Alo is having a major sale this week.

Save 30% on full-price styles from Alo Yoga and you can get sale styles up to 70% off. There's no promo code to remember. All you need to do is shop. Here are some of the standout styles.

This Calpak Duffel Bag With a 44,000+ Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock and on Sale

Alo Yoga Deals

Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra

I have the Alo Airlift bra in a few colors. It's comfortable, soft, supportive, and it washes well. It comes in a ton of colors, so I'm trying to get as many as I can.

A shopper said, "Favorite sports bra. I have too many sports bras for my own good but I continue to grab this one! So flattering, so comfy, so cute."

$64
$44
Alo Yoga Warrior Compression Short

Adjust these shorts to your comfort with a drawstring at the waist. These have four-way stretch, they're moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant.

$68
$20
Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Flow Legging

You'll want to live in these incredibly soft leggings. They'll be your new favorite and you'll want them in every color.

A shopper said, "Love these, they're super soft!!" Another reviewed, "It's the perfect legging! Soft comfortable and cute."

 

$128
$64
Alo Yoga Alosoft Lavish Bra

These bras are great for yoga and pilates. The fabric is soft, moisture-wicking, and supremely stretchy.

A shopper said, "This bra is both supportive without being restrictive. I love the material & the fact that it dries quickly--not to leave any stains once I'm finished with a hot yoga class. I also love the flattering & well made band at the bottom."

Another Alo customer shared, "Softest Bras Ever. I love these bras for barre class or hanging out at home - they are so soft and comfortable!"

$62
$18
Alo Yoga High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging

Alo's Airlift fabric is next level. It's ultra-smooth, great to move around with and these leggings have four pockets for your small essentials.

An Alo shopper reviewed, "I absolutely love leggings with pockets, they fit perfectly without them sliding down. The material is great and not really shiny which I don't like . Soooo incredibly soft."

$138
$55
Alo Yoga Vapor Legacy Plaid Bra

This plaid sports bra is equal parts stylish, supportive, and comfortable.

$68
$20
Alo Yoga Utility Cross Body Bucket Bag

This crossbody bag is perfect for the person on the go. It's spacious, functional, and fashionable.

A customer said, "I really glad I bought it!!! It's very useful because I can carry many stuff, but it's coｍpact!"

$78
$54
Alo Yoga Ribbed Aspire Full Length Tank

You just found your go-to tank top. It has a built-in, shelf bra and it's incredibly comfortable. An Alo shopper shared, "Best tank , you do not have to wear a bra there is padding and I wear a size 36D bra."

$68
$47
Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer

This oversized puffer is cinched at the waist. It keeps your nice and warm, locking in heat from the waist up, according to the brand. It has zip-up pockets to securely store your small essentials. It's available in black, brown, and blue.

$198
$138
Alo Yoga Off-Duty Cap

Protect your face from the sun and hide your bad hair day with one of these iconic Alo hats.

$38
$26
While you're shopping, treat yourself with these 60 self-care gifts.

