Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Criticism Over Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's 1st Red Carpet as Married Couple

Jennifer Lopez is feelin' so good.

And she isn't going to let anything impact her joy—including the criticism over her taking husband Ben Affleck's last name. The singer, 53, responded to the reaction—which included a New York Times opinion piece expressing disappointment over the move.

"What? Really?" she told Vogue for its December issue, which was released Nov. 8. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."

But would she ever want the Oscar winner, 50, to adopt the name Lopez? "No! It's not traditional," she replied with a laugh. "It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person."