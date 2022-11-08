How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Kids Discovered Who "Aunt" Taylor Swift Really Is

Watch : Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ERAS TOUR

Is having Taylor Swift as a close friend beyond your wildest dreams?

Well, that's the reality for Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their children. In fact, the Deadpool star recently revealed what it was like when their daughters—James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3—realized the singer's level of superstardom.

"I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that's very, very close, almost family," he said while appearing on the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"

And yes, the kids are fans of her music and were excited about Midnights. So much so that Ryan noted earlier in the episode that it's "like a religion in our house" and said he, Blake and the girls were going to have a dance party to Taylor's 10th studio album after the interview.