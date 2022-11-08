Why Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Resigned Her Royal Duties

Watch : The Order of Royal Succession After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Princess Märtha Louise is taking a step back from her official duties.

The 51-year-old, who is the only daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, announced the decision in a video shared to Instagram on Nov. 8. The development surrounding the princess' royal duties comes just five months after she announced her engagement to Shaman Durek Verrett.

"After a period of many questions related to me and my fiancé's role, I have decided that at the present time I will no longer perform official duties for the Royal Household," she said in the clip, translated per Life in Norway. "I am making this decision in consultation with my parents, the King and Queen, in order to create peace around the Royal House."



Shaman Durek, per his website, is a spiritual advisor and wellness guru. In recent years, Martha Louise—who was previously married to late writer Ari Behn until their 2017 divorce—has also shared she has completed spiritual teachings and describes herself as a clairvoyant.