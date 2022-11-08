Keurig Flash Deal: Save $70 on the K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ditch the usual line at the coffee shop and become your own barista at home. If you're looking for high-quality coffee without the hassle, Keurig is a brand that you can always rely on. Keurig machines are easy to use, incredibly efficient, and, right now, there's a major discount.
The Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker usually costs $200, but you can get one for just $130. This bundle comes with a $35 voucher, which is another great perk. This coffee maker can be programmed with preferences for up to three users, with options to adjust the cup size, temperature, and flavor strength. This is an individual coffee maker, but you can fill the reservoir with up to nine cups. It has maintenance reminders to descale your machine, and it's compatible with travel mugs too.
Transform your morning routine with the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker while it's on sale at QVC.
If you're looking for more information before you shop, check out these reviews from QVC shoppers.
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker Reviews
A customer explained, "The best new feature on this model is the easy to handle water reservoir. This reservoir is so much easier to remove, refill and return. Big handle was a great idea. Smaller footprint on the counter top is also greatly appreciated. The stainless steel look compliments the appliances in our kitchen. Controls very intuitive and easy to read. Makes great coffee and tea."
Another declared, "This is the best coffee maker we have ever had. Keurig are the best!"
"I have owned many Keurig coffee makers. Loved them all for various reasons. This is the best one yet! It extracts more flavor. I cannot say enough good things. Buy it you will not regret it," a QVC customer wrote.
Someone else reviewed, "I purchased this as a replacement for the one my husband had, after many years it gave out. However; this new model is wonderful! We love having it poke extra holes in the kcups each beverage has a stronger better flavor. The stainless steel and black matches our kitchen appliances we are very happy."
A shopper said, "We enjoy our K-Supreme Plus. The 5 injectors make a world of difference. I use the prepackaged coffee K-cups and the K-cup filled with my ground coffee. We had to replace our K-Supreme and the service dept. was great to work with."
If you're looking for more great deals, this $89 Walmart suitcase has 24,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.