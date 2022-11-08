Alanis Morissette Seemingly Calls Out “Disrespect” at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

There is something Alanis Morissette thinks you oughta know about her skipped performance at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The "Hands Clean" singer addressed why she bowed out of her Nov. 5 appearance at the event, where she was slated to sing "You're So Vain" with Olivia Rodrigo in dedication to inductee Carly Simon. After rehearsing the song with the "Sour" artist on Nov. 4, Morissette pulled out of the show at the last minute, according to a Variety report.
"There are some mis-informed rumblings about my not performing at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend," Morissette wrote on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 7. "Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles—and all the amazing people and artists who were there."
Afterward, Morissette detailed the obstacles she's faced throughout her career in the music industry, which began in the early 1990s.
"I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career," she continued. "I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so."
She added, "It's hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us."
The Jagged Little Pill artist noted that, unlike her tolerance in the past, she is no longer putting up with negative atmospheres, seemingly referencing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.
"Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women," she said. "I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I'll continue to show up in those environments with bells on."
