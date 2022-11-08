Alanis Morissette Seemingly Calls Out “Disrespect” at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Watch : Dolly Parton HONORED to Be Inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

There is something Alanis Morissette thinks you oughta know about her skipped performance at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The "Hands Clean" singer addressed why she bowed out of her Nov. 5 appearance at the event, where she was slated to sing "You're So Vain" with Olivia Rodrigo in dedication to inductee Carly Simon. After rehearsing the song with the "Sour" artist on Nov. 4, Morissette pulled out of the show at the last minute, according to a Variety report.

"There are some mis-informed rumblings about my not performing at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend," Morissette wrote on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 7. "Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles—and all the amazing people and artists who were there."