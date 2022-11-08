Kristen Bell Explains Why Her Daughters' "Insults" Keep Her Grounded

Kids say the darndest things—just ask Kristen Bell.
In an exclusive chat with E! News' Francesca Amiker, the People We Hate at the Wedding star joked that her ego will always be kept in check thanks to daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, who she shares with husband Dax Shepard. "The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time," she humorously noted, "it really brings me back down to earth."
And though Kristen's work life may sometimes seem "elegant and fancy" between red carpet events and TV appearances, her little ones have a knack for keeping her humble.
"I come home and they will just they'll pull the rug out from under you so quickly," Kristen quipped, adding that should there ever be a movie about her life, it should be called "My Kids Keep Me Grounded."
But the Good Place alum doesn't mind seem a few zingers from her daughters. After all, as Kristen noted, her husband has always been the complimentary one in their household—even before they tied the knot in 2013.
"When I first met Dax, he actually didn't believe in getting married," she shared. "But he explained it in such a way that he was like...'A piece of paper is not going to make me treat you better. I will treat you like a queen on a daily basis because that's the commitment I'm making.'"
While she and Dax are "very romantic" people, Kristen said that they've never felt the need for an extravagant declaration of love like a vow renewal ceremony because they already "do it on the daily."
Instead, just seeing love all around is enough for the two. "We love the romance," Kristen said. "When we walk in the parks or on trails hiking Hollywood, we're pointing out lovebirds to our girls. We're like, 'Look, those people are lovebirds' if people are holding hands."
Watch her interview above, and see her in The People We Hate at the Wedding when it drops on Prime Video on Nov. 18.