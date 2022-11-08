2022 People's Choice Awards

Derek Hough Rips Off His Shirt After Gabby Windey's Routine on Dancing With the Stars

Nov. 7 was '90s Night on Dancing With the Stars, and Bachelorette Gabby Windey's routine to "Livin' La Vida Loca" caused a commotion in the ballroom—making Derek Hough go shirtless.

Somebody find the candle wax.

The Nov. 7 episode of Dancing With the Stars paid homage to the '90s with a host of nostalgic performances, but only Bachelorette Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy's tango routine to Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca" inspired judge Derek Hough to go shirtless.

During their steamy routine, Val stripped off his shirt and wrapped it around Gabby's body, just minutes after fellow pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev danced shirtless during his routine with Heidi D'Amelio

"I feel like I need to take my shirt off," Derek said after Gabby and Val's performance. "Everybody is taking their shirt off."

So, once Gabby and Val earned another perfect score, he did just that. With the help of judge Bruno Tonioli—who also tore off his own shirt—Derek showed off his impressive physique much to the delight of Gabby and the ballroom crowd.

Gabby and Val's perfect score was matched, yet again, by Charli D'Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas, who danced a tango routine to "Song 2" by Blur, and Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson, who danced a salsa routine to "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

The news, however, wasn't so good for Charli's mom and her partner Artem on the first double elimination night of the season. After their initial score was combined with their dance relay score, Heidi and Artem were the first couple eliminated.

That left Vinny Guadagnino and his partner Koko Iwasaki and Trevor Donovan and his partner Emma Slater as the two couples up for the other elimination of the evening. 

All four judges voted to save Trevor and Emma, meaning there's some very somber fist pumping happening on the Jersey Shore. Vinny did mention, though, that he made it farther in the competition than his co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

At least there's that!

Disney+

Get ready the toughest week of the competition yet when Dancing With the Stars returns for the semi-finals next Monday at 8 p.m/5 p.m. PT live on Disney+.

Full for a full update on the latest DWTS scorecard, keep scrolling!

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Week 1: 32 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 39 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 50 points
Week 8: 78 points
Week 9: 45 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 37 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 44 points
Week 8: 76 points
Week 9: 45 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 30 points
Week 4: 32 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 35 points
Week 7: 45 points
Week 8: 73 points
Week 9: 42 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 46 points
Week 8: 71 points
Week 9: 40 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 29 points
Week 3: 31 points
Week 4: 29 points
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 43 points
Week 8: 73 points
Week 9: 39 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 27 points
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 42 points
Week 8: 78 points
Week 9: 39 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 32 points
Week 4: 34 points
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 33 points
Week 7: 46 points
Week 8: 70 points
Week 9: 35 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 29 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 28 points
Week 7: 36 points
Week 8: 63 points
Week 9: 29 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 34 points
Week 5: 33 points
Week 6: 35 points
Week 7: 43 points
Week 8: 69 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 26 points
Week 4: 31 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 41 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 23 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 32 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 28 points
Week 4: 32 points
Week 5: 40 points (Announced forced exit from competition)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 25 points
Week 4: 25 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 24 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 23 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 18 points (Eliminated)

