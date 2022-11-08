Zayn Malik Advocates for Struggling Parents in Open Letter to British Prime Minister

Watch : How Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Are Co-Parenting

Zayn Malik is sending a personal message to the British government on behalf of fellow parents.

The former One Direction member penned a heartfelt letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, asking the politician to "act in good conscience" and allocate funds for free school meals for children living in poverty by the Nov. 17 budget deadline. The issue is close to Malik, 29, who grew up in Bradford and "relied on Free School Meals," he wrote.

"I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first hand, I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity," the singer shared in his Nov. 7 letter. "My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now."