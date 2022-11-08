2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Zayn Malik Advocates for Struggling Parents in Open Letter to British Prime Minister

Zayn Malik reflected on his own experiences with food insecurity while advocating to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to expand efforts for free school meals.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 08, 2022 2:58 AMTags
CelebritiesZayn Malik
Watch: How Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Are Co-Parenting

Zayn Malik is sending a personal message to the British government on behalf of fellow parents.

The former One Direction member penned a heartfelt letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, asking the politician to "act in good conscience" and allocate funds for free school meals for children living in poverty by the Nov. 17 budget deadline. The issue is close to Malik, 29, who grew up in Bradford and "relied on Free School Meals," he wrote.

"I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first hand, I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity," the singer shared in his Nov. 7 letter. "My hope is that in writing this letter we can all ensure that no child ever has to experience this hunger and stigma again as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now."

photos
Revisiting One Direction's Most OMG Moments

Malik, who welcomed daughter Khai with ex Gigi Hadid in 2020, knows the importance of taking care of family. As he wrote, "Knowing that their children are getting a good lunch at school would be a huge relief to parents who are struggling."

He added, "No parent should have to make impossible decisions like whether to buy food, turn on the heating, or go into debt."

The "Pillowtalk" singer stressed in his letter the importance of protecting children's physical and mental health, which is a message seems to resonate with the musician after he and Hadid took steps to peacefully co-parent their daughter after their 2021 split.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie

2

The Fate of The Kelly Clarkson Show Revealed

3

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Ex Aaron Carter After His Death

In this case, Malik wrote, having school lunches would allow children to "stop children from enduring the worst of the cost-of-living crisis which in turn only creates bigger divides between the richest and poorest."

"Free School Meals are such a big help for the poorest children in our society and they guarantee a reliably hot, nutritious lunch every day at school," Malik added, "so children can thrive rather than worrying about where their next meal comes from."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie

2

The Fate of The Kelly Clarkson Show Revealed

3

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Ex Aaron Carter After His Death

4

Why Ryan Reynolds Is “Kind of Hoping” Baby No. 4 Is a Girl

5

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance