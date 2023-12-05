Treat Yo Elf: 60 Self-Care Gifts to Help You Get Through the Holidays & Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Although we're in the season of giving, don't forget to save some holiday magic for yourself, namely in the form of some self-directed retail TLC.
The holidays are undoubtedly stressful yet equally exciting, which makes it even easier to put your needs on the sidelines while you check off all the amazing people on your nice list and take part in holiday traditions.
To help you take a step back from the peppermint-coated craziness, we rounded up 60 gifts that will help you recharge and feel your best self. From essential oil diffusers and fitness gadgets to luxurious-yet-affordable spa sets and oh-so-cozy UGG boots (that are 50% off!), we hope these gifts will remind you of the importance of investing in yourself this season.
Scroll below to treat yo elf!
A Taste of Christmas Gift Basket
In the words of Michael Scott, "Gift baskets are the essence of class and fanciness. They are the ultimate present that a person can receive." Well, we think you deserve nothing but the best, and this Christmas-themed basket full of scrumptious goodies that make for the ultimate "treat yo elf" moment.
The Original Weighted Pillow
In love with your weighted blanket? Then you need to try this weighted pillow. According to the brand, this oh-so-huggable, soft pillow can help you experience better sleep, lower stress levels, provide pain relief, and so many more benefits that you, your mind, and your body deserve.
Happy Planner Disc-Bound 12-Month Planner
Romanticize your plans for the new year ahead with this House of Bridgerton-inspired 12-month planner. Featuring bold neons and details worthy of Lady Whistledown, the planner incudes 12 months of calendars and weekly spreads, along with a vertical layout with three daily boxed spaces.
The Supergreens Set
Pamper yourself with this award-winning bodycare ritual that's packed with 47 supergreen vitamins, adaptogens, antioxidants, minerals, and face-grade actives. These skin-loving ingredients work to promote longer-lasting hydration, fill essential nutrient gaps, and leave your skin feeling and looking its absolute best. Plus, when you purchase this set, you get a complimentary $10 gift card!
Koolaburra by UGG Suede Bow Short Boots - Arlena
Cozy up all winter long in these Koolaburra by UGG boots, which are available in six different colors. Comfy enough to lounge around in and cute enough to wear to all your holiday activities, these boots are the perfect self-gift that you'll actually wear (probably every day).
Lasko Ellipse Ceramic Tower Heater for Home
Speaking of getting cozy and staying toasty during the cold winter, this space heater is the perfect little buddy to keep in your home or office. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, this heater features a wider grill and widespread oscillation, along with an energy-saving AutoECO Mode. You can choose from three heat settings and two fan settings for personalized comfort, and it even comes with a remote control for added convenience.
Bedsure Heater Blanket Electric Throw
I got an electric blanket not too long ago, and it's been an absolute game-changer (especially as someone who hates having ice-cold feet). This throw has everything you could need and want in a heated blanket, from built-in safety features to an LED controller, and an elongated heating wire that distributes heat evenly.
Sesame Street Adult Oscar The Grouch Organic Hoodie
Sometimes, the best way to care for yourself is to acknowledge and sit with your feelings. This hoodie conveys just that in the most adorable way possible, featuring Oscar The Grouch graphic. The hoodie is part of Kenneth Cole's collaboration with Sesame Street, ad it even comes in a T-shirt!
Bamboo Lemongrass 3-Step Travel Set
Take the spa with you wherever you go with this three-step travel set from LATHER, a clean beauty brand that uses zero synthetic fragrances in its products. The set includes a body wash, body scrub, and moisturizer in the brnad's signature bamboo lemongrass scent, along with a bath mitt and reusable cloth mesh bag for easy storage.
Teeth Whitening Pen Duo
Smile bright this holiday season with this limited-edition set of Moon's bestselling Kendall Jenner teeth whitening pens. Whether you want to keep one and give one, or keep both for yourself, we'll leave that up to you!
Peony & Gardenia Candle
If you've been feeling the winter blues, this Peony & Gardenia Candle will take you back to warm summer evenings filled with orange blossom, jasmine, and ylang ylang. The candle also features soothing undertones of patchouli and sandalwood, making for a relaxing aromatherapy experience.
Ember Mug 2
Make your favorite drink even better with the Ember Mug 2, which does more than just keep your coffee hot. The smart mug allows you to set a specific drinking temperature, so your drink is never too hot or too cold, but juuust right all the time.
Oura Heritage Ring
Improve your personal health with the small-but-mighty Oura Ring, which delivers sleep insights, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, illness monitoring, and more. The ring provides more accurate and tailored insights as you continue wearing it, providing top-notch health information that's just for you.
Original Casper Pillow
On the topic of sleep, improve your nightly slumber with the cult-fave, bestselling Original Casper Pillow. Filled with a down-alternative fill that mimics the airy softness of down, the pillow is uiquely designed to respond to your movements and is made from breathable weave that keeps you cool every night (beacuse sweaty, stinky pillows are never the vibe).
Hydrating Eye Serum Concealer
There's a special place in our hearts for multi-functional beauty, and this skincare-infused concealer certainly checks off all the boxes. Available in 10 different shades, this concealer works to minimize visible dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines while delivering creamy, buildable coverage that's packed with skin-loving ceramides and peptides.
Clorox Air Purifiers for Home
Breathe easy in your home with this shopper-loved Clorox air purifier, which captures allergens, particulates, viruses, and bacteria in three filter layers. The purifier is equipped with an air quality sensor that provides real-time feedback via a digital display, along with an auto mode that automatically adjusts to the ideal fan speed based on changes in your air quality.
Vessel Waterless Atomizing Diffuser
Your classic diffuser, but better. This waterless essential oil diffuser is the ultimate blend of style and function, allowing for pure oil output that delivers a stronger, more concentrated diffusion of pure essential oils. Plus, it's incredibly sleek and chic, making it the perfect addition to any home decor aesthetic.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 Luxury Soap Collection
Elevate your home space with this Oprah-approved luxury soap set that includes hand-wrapper, vegetable-based soaps made in Provence. The collection comes with six lush scents, including gardenia, lemon verbena, cherry almond, shea, wild fig, and coconut milk.
The Good Oil
Pamper your skin and give it an extra boost of goodness with this multi-tasking, natural face oil. According to the brand, it not only helps to nourish and rejuvenate the skin, but also preps it for makeup and provide a radiant finishing glow.
Sahajan Nourish Creme Riche
If your skin has been going through it this winter, what with the colder temperatures and drier air, let me put you on my new holy grail: Sahajan's bestselling Nourish Creme Riche. This rich face cream works to deeply soothe and moisturize skin, and it's made with an ayurvedic blend of nurturing ingredients like vitamin C-rich triphala and gotu kola.
Dartwood Heated Socks
Say goodbye to frozen toes and feet with these innovative heated socks. Made from a blend of quality cotton and spandex, these soft and stretchy socks come with a mini, rechargeable battery that fits snugly into the built-in battery pocket and has three adjustbale heat levels.
Cozy PJ Set Ivory
Gorgeous, gorgeous girls wear gorgeous, gorgeous pajamas that make them feel like the main character. This cozy PJ set is the ultimate blend of comfort and style, featuring a button-down long-sleeve jacket and relaxed-fit short with an elasticated waist.
Crossrope Get Lean Set
Get a head start on your new year's fitness goals with this weighted jump rope system that's perfect for getting in a cardio sesh while accurately tracking your progress. The fast-clip connection system allows you to easily switch between light and heavy ropes, and you can connect to the corresponding workout app for access to thousands of fast and effective workouts.
3-Day Juice Cleanse
Along a similar vein, if you're thinking of doing a juice cleanse, this three-day set from Suja Organic is the way to go. The kit includes eight daily functional juices, as well as a recipe for a hearty breakfast each day.
Kai Body Glow
Glow no matter where you go (or what time of the year it is) with the Kai Body Glow, a naturally hydrating body mist made with jojoba oil, aloe, chamomile, and cucumber extracts.
Flower Lip Balm
The TikTok-viral Flower Lip Balm is 100% worth the hype, and here's why. The vegan lip stain glides on sheer and then merges with your lips' natural pH levels to deliver a personalized shade of gorgeous pink while leaving your lips unbelievably soft. Plus, the flower inside is a real chrysanthemum, making it almost too pretty to use (like we said: almost).
Brailey Mini Dress
What better way to treat yourself as the year ends than with a stunning dress that's perfect for New Year's parties? Not only does this head-turning mini dress come in six gorgeous patterns/colors, it's also fully lined and boned so it stays in place.
Kaila Pump
Pair your party dress with these statement gold pumps, and you have the perfect recipe for turning heads and dropping jaws wherever you go. The pumps feature a 100mm heel height, and they're built with a set back heel for extra stability along with a memory foam sock for extra comfort. Translation: You can dance the night away without worrying about awful blisters or sore feet.
SheaMoisture Body Scrub For Dull Skin Illuminating Coconut And Hibiscus
Sometimes, all you need is a good body scrub. This one is just $9 and it has 4,800+ 5-star reviews. Slough off some dead skin to get that softness you desire with this great scrub.
Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket
We all know how great weighted blankets are. They're relaxing and just what you need to decompress after a stressful day. The cool thing about Nuzzie blankets is that they come in such bed sizes, not just the size of a throw blanket. I have had one for about a year and it's such game-changer whenever I need to unwind.
NY Threads Women Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe
Give yourself a luxurious feeling every single day when you rock one these fleece robes. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 20,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Papier Joy Gratitude Journal
Every day should start or end with some gratitude! This journal has daily gratitude prompts and mindful activities to help you give thanks for your blessings and welcome in more abundance into your life.
The Herbal Zen Variety Pack Shower Steamers with Essential Oils
We take our shower time seriously because there's so much to do in such a short amount of time. One way we like to wind down is by placing these essential oil steamers in the corner of our shower to create an at-home spa. Plus, your bathroom will smell amazing after your rinse is through.
Hydrating Watermelon Lip Masks - Jar of 20
Keep your lips extra hydrated and get them ready for those mistletoe smooches. These hydrogel watermelon lip masks are packed with antioxidants to help you achieve a supple pout in no time!
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Hair Mask
With the changing temperatures and stress of the holidays, your mane could probably use some TLC. Olaplex's Intense Moisture Mask will revive damaged locks, add shine and will have your hair looking smooth and healthy AF.
This product has 8,900+ five-star Amazon reviews and 145K+ Sephora Loves.
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
PMD's Clean Pro Rose Quartz is the perfect supplement to any self-care routine. One side features a silicone brush that helps gently exfoliate and remove makeup and dirt. On the other side, a warming rose quartz stone aides in reducing inflammation, increasing the effectiveness of topical products, and of course, will make you zen out.
Moon Globes Ice Rollers
Say goodbye to tired, puffy eyes and redness by using these sparkly globe facial massagers! Not only are they cute and fun to use, but you'll feel and see instant relief, especially when you put them in the fridge or freezer prior to use. Pair them with Kiramoon's Star Jelly resurfacing facial for the ultimate at-home spa experience.
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge
With over 4,300 five-star reviews, it's safe to say this mini fridge will go over well when it's time to open presents! Pack this adorable fridge with your skincare masks, serums and tools to level up your morning or nighttime routines.
Gold Ear Seed Kit
Help your loved one reduce stress and pain, improve digestion and get relief from other common issues with these discrete gold ear seeds! Made with 24k gold-plated on a stainless steel base, these ear seeds are easy to apply and you can keep them in for 3-5 days and reapply weekly. The set comes with 40 gold ear seeds, gold WTHN tweezers, 100% latex free medical grade adhesive and a "How-To" map of 10 points to apply the seeds.
Renpho Foot Massager Machine with Heat
With over 20,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, it would be hard to say this heated foot massager isn't a fan favorite. Featuring an ergonomic design and varying intensities, this deep kneading Shiatsu foot massager will nourish tired, sore feet while allowing the rest of your body to relax.
Mediheal Moisturizing Sheet Mask New Essential HERO 6 pack
While you're soaking in the tub or watching TV on the couch, layer one of these transformative sheet masks over your serums for extra hydration and nourishment. In this set, you'll get the brand's bestselling masks including the N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Mask, Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Mask, Collagen Essential Lifting & Firming Mask, W.H.P Brightening & Hydrating Charcoal Mask, H.D.P Photoready Tightening Charcoal Mask and D.N.A Hydrating Protein Mask.
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
With over 8,000 acupressure points, this top-rated mat and pillow set will alleviate pain and discomfort while promoting rest and relaxation! You can use it while you're sitting in your work chair, lounging on the couch or laying down on the floor. It also comes in 7 fun colors!
Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set
We have realized the importance of investing in quality, rich mom PJs. Eberjey's new silk pajamas are the definition of a treat yourself moment, but just think about all the nights you'll be snuggled in bed feeling so grateful you splurged on a luxe bedtime uniform.
The Mindfulness Coloring Book: The Adult Coloring Book for Relaxation with Anti-Stress Nature Patterns and Soothing Designs
Knock, knock, your inner child is here telling you to pick up some crayons and get coloring to stress less!
321 STRONG Foam Roller
With VA tread and triple grid 3D massage zones, this magical foam roller helps treat muscle pain, increases blood flow and flushes away stored lactic acid post-workout. It's great for massaging your glutes after your booty bootcamp and your back after sitting in a chair all day.
Blume Mint Cocoa
While you're wrapping up a storm or watching holiday movies, sip on Blume's delicious minty maca-powered hot chocolate!
Ohm Store Tibetan Singing Bowl Set
Add this Tibetan Singing Bowl Set to your meditation or spiritual practices and let its healing tones reduce stress and promote deeper relaxation, per the brand.
dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub
Scalp health is wealth! Powered by pink Himalayan sea salt, aloe vera, avocado oil and apple cider vinegar, this celeb-loved scalp scrub works to remove dead skin, dandruff and product residue without disturbing the pH level of the scalp, according to the brand.
Aira + Exfora Facial Steamer + Microdermabrasion Wand
No need to leave the house to get a spa treatment! The Aira streamer will help decongest pores while the Exfora, an at-home microdermabrasion system, works to exfoliate, gently remove impurities and reduce inflammation. What a steal!
Yana 360° Body Pillow
Get the most out of your slumbers with proper pillow support! This uber-comfy pillow offers full-body ergonomic support and is made with organic cotton and bamboo velour to keep you cool. Even better, it fits up to two people, so you don't have to sacrifice cuddling time with your significant other.
CSM Dry Body Brush for Beautiful Skin
There is a seemingly never-ending list of benefits when it comes to dry brushing! In short, this brush aides in renewing skin cells and reducing cellulite, plus it will give you a red carpet glow! Oh, and the practice has been around for thousands of years. It doesn't hurt either that this particular brush has over 19,700 five-star reviews on Amazon!
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
Ice rolling is a core part of our daily life because of the myriad of benefits! We love this insanely chic ice roller because of its unmatched design and ability to reduce puffiness and redness, boost circulation and promote lymphatic drainage.
ClassPass Membership
Break a sweat, get a facial or massage, stretch it out, revive your six-pack and honor your beautiful temple of a body with a ClassPass membership that will let you do all of those things and more.
Peppermint Halo® Roll-On
Ask us how many times we've gotten this for ourselves. To be honest, we've bought this magical peppermint oil roll-on too many times to count. If you have neck, shoulder or back pain, a few swipes generates an instant cooling effect to relieve pain
Knesko Skin Nanogold Repair Neck and Décolleté Mask
Loved by real housewives, these neck and décolleté masks work to tone, tighten and naturally lift skin in time for those holiday parties where your neck will be on display.
Fenty Skin Hydra'Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask
This Rihanna-approved hand cream is packed with 40% glycerin, plant extracts and fruit oils to keep your hands soft and hydrated all winter long.
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk M.D
Nothing says self-care like taking the time out of your day to read. Not sure what book to sink your teeth into? Try this life-changing book that has 60,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The #1 New York Times bestseller written by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, one of the world's foremost experts on trauma, explores different paths to trauma recovery such as activities like neurofeedback, meditation, sports, drama, yoga and more.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro
Treat yourself to this celeb-loved high-tech skincare mask! This futuristic device will help reduce wrinkles and fine lines while promoting collagen production thanks to the power of 100 LED lights in red mode and 62 LED lights in blue mode. No med spa appointments required!
Frank Body Rose Gold Shimmer Scrub
Look and feel like the spotlight is on you this season thanks to Frank Body's Shimmer Scrub! In addition to its all-star ingredient, coffee seed oil, this nourishing scrub includes ingredients like vitamin E and raw sugar to exfoliate and soften skin, plus reduce the appearance of cellulite.
Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator
Last but not least, top off your self-care routine with a little self-love! With seven patterns and three intensities, you're sure to find a combination that will help you feel maximum pleasure. Goop's latest vibrator, made with body-safe silicone, also comes with a travel lock and pouch to avoid awkward situations while on the go. Even better, it has a rechargeable battery with battery-life display.
Ready for more gifting inspiration? Check out these 40 gifts from Kardashian-Jenner brands that are simply "amazing, sweetie."