Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Goes for Hot Pink Hooded Look in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Natalia Bryant served up a haute hooded look on the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, nearly two years after signing a modeling contract with IMG Models.

Watch: Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Visit Kobe Bryant's Italian Hometown

Dad would be so proud.

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. Making a rare red carpet appearance, the 19-year-old donned a hot pink ruched maxi-dress, complete with long sleeves and hood worn on her head. To finish off the look, she added a pair of statement earrings and pulled her dark locks back with a center part. 

Natalia's stylish appearance comes nearly three years after her dad and 13-year-old sister Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash in February 2020. Her mom Vanessa Bryant also shares daughter Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3, with the late NBA star.

While Natalia tends to keep out of the spotlight, it's hard not to notice her recent transform into a fierce fashionista. In February 2021, she signed a deal with IMG Models Worldwide, the same agency that reps Ashley GrahamGigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown and more A-list models. 

photos
Kobe Bryant's Family Album

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia said on Instagram at the time of the announcement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Two months later, she attended her first Met Gala, turning heads in an egg-shaped '60s-inspired-dress by Conner Ives that featured colorful sequins and a small train.

Earlier this year, she dazzled in glamorous black and gold Gucci gown featuring a plunging neckline at the star-studded 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. That night, her mom took to Instagram to proudly call Natalia a "golden goddess," adding, 'That's my baby!' 

Keep scrolling to see more stylish looks from the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

 

 

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julia Fox
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Natalia Bryant
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Zoey Deutch

In Coach.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Trevor Noah
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Keke Palmer

In Carolina Herrera.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Olivia Culpo

In Et Ochs.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens

In custom Vera Wang.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Cher

In Chrome Hearts.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian

In LaQuan Smith.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

In Mugler.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Katie Holmes

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

In LaQuan Smith.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid

Thom Browne

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lenny Kravitz

In LaQuan Smith.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Halle Bailey

In Carolina Herrera.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried

In Michael Kors Collection.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Law Roach
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Marisa Tomei
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Amber Valletta

In Conner Ives.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Natasha Lyonne

In Proenza Schouler.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Addison Rae

In vintage Gareth Pugh.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Nicole Miller
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Precious Lee
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jaden Smith
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
La La Anthony
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

In Schiaparelli.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Rachel Brosnahan
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ashley Graham
