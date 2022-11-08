Terry Crews Wants Young Kids to Know That Everyone's Got Talent

Watch : Terry Crews Wants Young People to Know THIS About His New Book

Don't even think about doubting Terry Crews.

While growing up in Flint, Mich., the America's Got Talent host dreamed about creating a bright future for himself. After all, he was told in school that anything was possible.

"We would have assemblies where people would bring us all in and say, ‘You can do anything you want to do. You can be anything you want to be,'" Terry told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I would go running up to the speaker at the end of the assembly and say, ‘I want to do this.'"

But something strange would happen to the eager student. Instead of receiving positive feedback, Terry would receive skepticism and doubt.

"They would say, ‘What makes you think you can do that?'" Terry said. "And I go, ‘You! You just said we can do it.' I decided from a very young age to call people on that and to really test them."