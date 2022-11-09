Southern Hospitality: Get the Party Started With these First-Look Images at the Bravo Spinoff

Watch : Southern Charm Stars Play 'Would You Rather?' Game at BravoCon

The Southern Charm universe is expanding.

Leva Bonaparte and her staff at the Republic Garden & Lounge are getting the party started in E! News' exclusive first look at the new Bravo spinoff series Southern Hospitality, which premieres Nov. 28.

"If you can make it past the velvet rope at my club Republic, it'll be a night to remember," Leva says in the trailer. "But my staff, they're the real stars."

That staff is comprised of Bravo fresh faces Maddi Reese, Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, Joe Bradley, Lucía Peña, Mia Alario, Will Kulp, Emmy Sharrett, TJ Dinch and Bradley Carter. And as seen in the trailer, they know how to have a good time.

As Lucía states, "Who doesn't wanna get paid to party with their friends?"

But life in Charleston isn't always a party. Just like Southern Charm, plenty of drama is in store for the reality TV newbies, from rumors about Joe and TJ hooking up to Joe admitting his feelings for Maddi and more.