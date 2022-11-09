Southern Hospitality: Get the Party Started With these First-Look Images at the Bravo Spinoff

The Southern Charm universe is expanding.
Leva Bonaparte and her staff at the Republic Garden & Lounge are getting the party started in E! News' exclusive first look at the new Bravo spinoff series Southern Hospitality, which premieres Nov. 28.
"If you can make it past the velvet rope at my club Republic, it'll be a night to remember," Leva says in the trailer. "But my staff, they're the real stars."
That staff is comprised of Bravo fresh faces Maddi Reese, Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, Joe Bradley, Lucía Peña, Mia Alario, Will Kulp, Emmy Sharrett, TJ Dinch and Bradley Carter. And as seen in the trailer, they know how to have a good time.
As Lucía states, "Who doesn't wanna get paid to party with their friends?"
But life in Charleston isn't always a party. Just like Southern Charm, plenty of drama is in store for the reality TV newbies, from rumors about Joe and TJ hooking up to Joe admitting his feelings for Maddi and more.
And it wouldn't be a Bravo series without someone throwing a drink across the table, as the trailer shows Mikel do just that while losing his cool at a cast dinner party.
Teasing plenty of parties, romances and wild moments in store, the trailer wraps up with a special appearance from Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul and Shep Rose. When asked by Grace if they'd like shots, gin or champagne, Patricia hilariously responds, "One of everything."
Check out the full trailer above and scroll below for exclusive first-look pics of the spinoff series.
Southern Hospitality premieres Monday, Nov. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)