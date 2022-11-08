2022 People's Choice Awards

Julia Fox Is a Silver Fox With Dramatic New Hair and Black Lingerie Dress at 2022 CFDA Awards

Julia Fox shut down the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards with a bold cutout dress and even more fearless hair transformation. See her epic style moment below.

Julia Fox is the definition of a silver siren.

The Uncut Gems actress made a dramatic entrance at the 2022 CFDA Awards, which is being held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City. For the fanciful fête on Nov. 7, Julia turned heads for not one but two major reasons: her risqué all-black look and drastic hair transformation.

The model debuted silver hair, which covered her roots and branched out to the rest of her brunette strands. Keeping the focus on her makeover, she opted for a "wet" hairstyle so the silver dye could really shine. A matching smoky eye and nude-colored lips were the finishing touches to her overall glam.

As for Julia's bold outfit, she upped the ante by wearing a dress that was completely cut out in the center, making her cover up certain body parts with a black lingerie set. The floor-length gown featured a cropped turtle neck and long bell sleeves that were slit open.

While Julia certainly made sure all eyes were on her for the 2022 CFDA Awards, she wasn't the only star to step out in style. See all of the fabulous fashion moments from the red carpet below!

Julia Fox
Kylie Jenner

In Mugler.

Heidi Gardner
Amanda Seyfried
Halle Bailey

In Carolina Herrera.

Natasha Lyonne
Lenny Kravitz

In LaQuan Smith.

Irina Shayk
Kendall Jenner
Precious Lee
Shalom Harlow
Marisa Tomei
Jaden Smith
Amber Valletta

In Conner Ives.

Kris Jenner

In Schiaparelli.

Rachel Brosnahan
Ashley Graham
Evan Mock
Katie Holmes

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Cassie
Natalia Bryant
Justin Theroux
Christina Ricci

In Rodarte.

Regina Hall

In Jason Wu.

Martha Stewart
Jesse Williams
Ella Emhoff

In Khaite.

Tinashe
Bowen Yang
Christine Quinn

In Christian Cowan.

