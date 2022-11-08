2022 People's Choice Awards

Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and More Stars Share They've Voted in the 2022 Midterm Elections

It's Election Day in America, and celebs across the nation are exercising their democratic right. From Selena Gomez to Katy Perry, check out all the celebs who casted their vote for the 2022 midterms.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 08, 2022 4:57 PMTags
PoliticsCelebrities
Hollywood is getting its vote on.

The 2022 midterms election is here and stars are checking off their ballots. Whether it's in-person at a local polling station or at home on an absentee ballot, celebs like Selena GomezHalle BerryKerry Washington and Julianne Moore are proudly exercising their democratic right by voting. In fact, some people were so excited to earn their "I Voted" sticker that they casted their ballot through the early voting process before Election Day on Nov. 8.

Take former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, who visited a polling place just a week after early voting began in Chicago. On Oct. 17, the couple were spotted hitting the voting booths together, with Michelle writing on Instagram later that day, "Today, I voted early in the 2022 midterm elections, and I'm challenging you to do the same! I want to see you turning out to vote with your voting squad."

Katy Perry also took part in early voting. On Nov. 7, she shared several selfie in front of a voting machine, as well as a snapshot of herself posing at the entrance of her local polling station. She captioned the shots on Instagram, "I am voting for a myriad of reasons."

Who else casted a ballot during this election cycle? Scroll on to see all the stars who voted in the midterms.

Instagram
Selena Gomez
Instagram
Julianne Moore
Instagram
Kerry Washington
Instagram
Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Instagram
Katy Perry
Instagram
Halle Berry
Instagram
Steph Curry
Instagram
Gina Torres
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama
Instagram
Jurnee Smollett, Taylor Zakhar Perez & Madelyn Cline

