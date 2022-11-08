Don't Show Up Empty-Handed: These Are the 15 Chicest Gift Ideas for Hosts That They'll Actually Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's anyone you want to make a good impression on, it's someone hosting a holiday party. They put so much effort into putting on a fun soirée, and it's a nice gesture to bring something to the function that shows your gratitude.
That's why I've curated a list of 15 unique and versatile gifts to impress any host this season. We're talking elevated candle sets, disco ball planters, customized shortbread cookies and more gift ideas that any host would love to receive. Basically, this guide will leave you with no reason to show up empty-handed.
Read on for the chicest holiday host gift ideas of the season!
Agate Cake Slicer and Knife Set
This agate and amethyst slicer and knife set is an elevated gift idea that any host would use. It's especially perfect for those hosts with a trendy, aesthetic lifestyle.
Candle Bundle Kit
Give the gift of Snif's incredible candles with this candle bundle kit that comes with three of their top scents. They have non-toxic, vegan formulas that are meant to burn for 50+ hours. One reviewer writes, "BEST GIFT EVER!! The packaging is spectacular, and the best selling candles you'll find. And look so good in any room!"
Disco Planter
What party is actually complete without a disco ball? Gift the life of the party with this disco planter from Urban Outfitters for a unique gift that will add a playful touch to any space.
Zarin Beaded Coaster Set
These beaded coasters are functional and cute, and would make a useful gift for your host. They would look perfect in any space and you can currently snag a set of four for just $20.
The Mini Essentials
For the foodie host who likes to cook beyond holiday dinner parties, these Brightland mini olive oils and vinegars are gourmet and come in really elegant packaging. This set comes with two different mini olive oils with different tastes, along with two mini vinegars with blackberries and oranges.
Delight Patisserie Custom Message Shortbread Cookies
Custom dessert is the way to win over the heart of any host. For only $39, you can get these custom message shortbread cookies from DeLight Patisserie through Anthropologie. It's a yummy and thoughtful gift idea that anyone would love, especially if they have a sweet tooth!
Shiloh Incense Holder
This chic incense holder comes in two different colors and is currently on sale for $22. Pair with some incense and this would make a cute holiday gift idea that is totally useful and look great in any space.
Vanessa Throw Blanket
Which host wouldn't love a cozy gift like this Vanessa Throw Blanket from Anthropologie? Not only is it great for the chillier days ahead, but it would look so chic in any room. A trendy and functional gift that anyone would use!
Butterfly Wood Platter
Is this the cutest charcuterie platter out there? I vote yes. Any host would be happy to receive this adorable butterfly wood platter, and they'll definitely use it in all their hosting duties to follow.
AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit
This low maintenance and useful indoor garden kit is a unique gift for anyone who is— or isn't— into gardening. Currently on sale for $80, this gardening kit comes with gourmet herb seeds like Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill. One reviewer writes, "My family knows not to give me plants. I can kill any plant, it doesn't matter how low maintenance it is. These? These are wonderful! Not only did I not kill them, the plants are thriving! It really is that easy. Fill the tank with water, drop the seed cones into their spots, and plug it in. Every 2 weeks a light flashes to tell you to put in plant food. That's it. My lettuce sprouted the next day. I'm 3 weeks in, and the lettuce is to tall I'm already harvesting it!"
Ri-Ri-Ku Wavy U Vase - Lilac
This wavy vase is for the funky trendsetting host in your life. It would add a playful touch to any space and is a beautiful display for flowers. You can currently snag it for $52 on Garmentory, but there's only a few left!
Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Stylish Bamboo Stand
For the mixologist host, this bartender kit is a stylish and functional gift that they'll definitely use. It has over 6,800 positive ratings, one review raving, "Very clean look and feel. The components are high quality. Highly recommended!"
Esselle Fig Tree Room & Linen Spray
This room and linen spray is a thoughtful self-care gift that anyone would love to use. This particular scent smells sweet with fig, geranium, patchouli, jasmine and grapefruit.
Matcha Essentials Kit
Does your host love tea? Particularly matcha green tea? Well, good! This matcha essentials kit was made for them. It comes with green tea powder, a lightweight matcha bowl, bamboo spoon and traditional whisk for $49.
Casamigos Cocktail Gift Set
This Casamigos cocktail gift set will bring the party... well, to your party! It's a fun and useful gift for the cocktail enthusiast host. It comes with two different Casamigos cocktail mixers and rimmers for $57.
