Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Turned Down an Invitation to the Met Gala Before

There's a reason Khloe Kardashian never met the Met Gala until this year.

While Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are no stranger to walking the Met Gala red carpet, the 2022 gala was Khloe's first time attending. But, as she made clear on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians, skipping the event before was entirely her choice.

"I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go," she said in a confessional during the episode. "I'm not big on red carpets. I think I've made that very clear."

In light of Khloe's hesitation, it's all thanks to Kim that the 38-year-old decided to attend the fashionable gathering this year. "Good old Kimberly has a way with words," Khloe quipped. "And I am also sort of a push over with some things and I guess I allowed her to push me over."

Not only did Kim convince Khloe to attend, but the 42-year-old was by her sister's side throughout the process. As seen in the episode, Kim was there during Khloe's fitting for her gold floor-length Moschino gown that she wore on the Met Gala red carpet.