Why Selena Gomez Is Still Hopeful for Love Despite Heartbreak

Watch : Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment Over Alleged Francia Raisa Snub

The heart wants what it wants—and that's something Selena Gomez will always embrace.

"I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love," the 30-year-old explained during a Nov. 7 appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself—an armor if you will—and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."

The Only Murders in the Building actress went on to say that she hopes for love, healing and change. "Of course there are days that I feel so far away," Selena confessed. "But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all."

The Rare Beauty founder got candid during her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, about past heartbreak with her ex Justin Bieber.