Love Is Blind Season 3 Status Check: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together

Following the dramatic third season of Netflix's Love Is Blind, discover which couples were able to make it work once the cameras stopped rolling. Spoilers!

Watch: Love Is Blind: Raven & SK REACT to Their Wedding Drama

Warning: This article features spoilers from the Love Is Blind season three finale.

Put away the eye drops, because Love Is Blind's third season has officially ended.

Netflix released the final episode and the reunion special Nov. 9, revealing the romantic fates of its season three stars, including Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.

Colleen and Matt, as well as Alexa and Brennon, tied the knot—and they're confident their respective relationships will stand the test of time.

"We fell in love during the pods, during the whole process," Matt exclusively told E! News. "We've learned so much more after that. And we're literally best friends. I love taking care of her. I've got such a good foundation. So, it's going to last."

And though it was just those two couples to say "I do" during the social experiment's third season, which filmed in the summer of 2021, that doesn't mean all the other pairings are over. That's right, SK and Raven found a way back to one another after their failed nuptials on the show.

For a full status check on your favorite season three couples, keep reading:

Netflix
Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux

Status: Married

During the season finale, viewers watched as Alexa and Brennon got married in front of their loved ones. In heartwarming vows, Alexa gushed, "You make me laugh, you make me think and, more than anything else, you make me happy."

Netflix
Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton

Status: Married

Like Alexa and Brennon, Colleen and Matt successfully exchanged vows in the season three finale. Despite the highs and lows they faced during their courtship, the pair felt confident in their relationship and happily said "I do."

On why she ultimately chose to go through with the wedding, Colleen told E! News, "As soon as I saw him cry and snort, I was like, 'That's my man.' So I knew that I was going to say yes as soon as I saw him."

And for those wondering, Colleen confirmed, "A year-and-a-half later, we're very, very happy."

Netflix
Raven Ross & Sikiru "SK" Alagbada

Status: Together

After SK said "I don't" at their wedding, he and Raven seemingly parted ways. However, when the cameras stopped rolling, the former flames reunited.

"We have been through a lot together," Raven told E! in October, hinting at a reconciliation. "And that's all I'm going to say. So I'm excited for you guys to see."

Netflix
Zanab Jaffrey & Cole Barnett

Status: Separated

We can't say we're surprised by this breakup. The two never seemed to be on the same page during their courtship, resulting in several skirmishes. Though Zanab and Cole made it to the wedding altar, Zanab declared, "You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me. And for what it is worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence."

Ahead of their wedding ceremony, Cole reflected on their tumultuous relationship. "We were going through all these bumps, but we were working through things and finding smoother waters," he told E! News. "And so I was hoping that we would at least be able to continue after the wedding if we didn't get married on that day."

Netflix
Nancy Rodriguez & Bartise Bowden

Status: Separated

Nancy and Bartise had one of Love Is Blind's more explosive weddings, but not because of the couple. While Nancy was ready to get married in the finale episode, Bartise revealed he was not so confident in their relationship. The update did not sit well with Nancy's family, who unapologetically sounded off on Bartise.

Despite the drama, Bartise and Nancy have maintained an on-again, off-again friendship. "We've gone from being friends to being acquaintances," he told E!, "to being completely no communication back to friends."

Today, however, they're still in communication. "I would call us acquaintances," he added. "But, we went through so much together, and that's a unique, shared experience that we're always going to have. So I do always want her to be a part of my life, and I hope that she feels the same way."

Seasons one through three of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

