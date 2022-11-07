Bachelor Nation's Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Seemingly Confirm Relationship Rumors With a Kiss

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Does this count as a Bachelor in Paradise spoiler?

Victoria Fuller seems to have found herself a match in fellow Bachelor Nation star Greg Grippo, as the two were most recently spotted getting cozy in a TikTok video.

Shared by Nick Viall on Nov. 6, the 14-second video shows several Bachelor Nation members, including newlyweds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, sitting around a table for dinner before the footage cuts Victoria holding Greg's hand on his lap. In another shot, the Bachelor alum—who previously vied for Peter Weber's affections on the ABC dating show in 2020—has her arm wrapped around Greg as she appears to lean in for a kiss.

Nick also seemingly hinted at the duo's chemistry by writing in the comments section, "Soft launch."

The TikTok video comes amid Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season, in which Victoria is a contestant. As of the Nov. 1 episode of the show, Victoria was still going strong with Johnny DePhillipo, though she did go on a one-on-one date with Alex Bordyukov.