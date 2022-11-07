Bachelor Nation's Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Seemingly Confirm Relationship Rumors With a Kiss

Does this count as a Bachelor in Paradise spoiler?
Victoria Fuller seems to have found herself a match in fellow Bachelor Nation star Greg Grippo, as the two were most recently spotted getting cozy in a TikTok video.
Shared by Nick Viall on Nov. 6, the 14-second video shows several Bachelor Nation members, including newlyweds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, sitting around a table for dinner before the footage cuts Victoria holding Greg's hand on his lap. In another shot, the Bachelor alum—who previously vied for Peter Weber's affections on the ABC dating show in 2020—has her arm wrapped around Greg as she appears to lean in for a kiss.
Nick also seemingly hinted at the duo's chemistry by writing in the comments section, "Soft launch."
The TikTok video comes amid Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season, in which Victoria is a contestant. As of the Nov. 1 episode of the show, Victoria was still going strong with Johnny DePhillipo, though she did go on a one-on-one date with Alex Bordyukov.
So, does this mean Victoria walked away from the show as a single woman? A source in Bachelor Nation tells E! News that Victoria and Greg's relationship started once she left Bachelor in Paradise.
"They were in the same social settings and totally hit it off," the insider explains. "They are really cute around each other and you can tell they really like one another."
And it seems Victoria and Greg have found their own paradise, with the source noting that the two are "getting very serious."
"They have talked about moving in together soon," the insider shares, "and what that would look like for them."
As for what happened in Mexico that apparently led to Victoria finding love outside of Bachelor in Paradise? Fans will just have to tune in to the season finale, set to air in two parts on Nov. 21 and 22 on ABC.
E! News has reached out to ABC but hasn't received a comment.