Jesse Palmer Weighs in on Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer's Split

Watch : Bachelorette's Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer Break Up

Bachelor Nation is mourning the end of one of its newest couples.

After E! News exclusively revealed on Nov. 4 that Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer, who got engaged on season 19 of The Bachelorette, split up less than two months after the finale, the reactions started rolling in—including one from Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer.

"I'm sad for both of them," he exclusively told E! News Nov. 5. "I know this is a really heavy time for both of them."

Jesse, who currently pulls the Bachelor Nation trifecta as host of The Bachelorette, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, said he had already been in touch with the pair.

"I spoke to both of them," he revealed. "I spoke to Gabby yesterday. I talked with Erich this morning. I just wish the best for them. I don't want to speak out of place and out of turn. But they're both amazing people and it was an honor to be on that journey with them."