What Insecure’s Jay Ellis Has Learned About Marriage 4 Months After Wedding to Nina Senicar

It's been four months of wedded bliss for Jay Ellis.

But the Insecure actor shared the one thing he's still getting used to after marrying Nina Senicar, his partner of seven years, in Italy over the summer.

"We address each other as wife and husband a lot more," Jay exclusively told E! News at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards on Nov. 5. "That's been a big change, which has been a lot of fun. Or when someone else says it, we're always like, 'Oh, yeah, we're married, that's right. I forgot about that.'"

However, when it's just the two of them with their daughter Nora, who turns 3 on Nov. 8, things feel pretty much the same as they did before they said "I do," on July 9.

"The rest of it, it feels similar," he continued. "But there's some magic to it, obviously, and there's l some new things that pop up. I think part of the reason that you are with someone and you spend time with someone is because you find a rhythm, you find a flow, you find a vibe and we've been fortunate enough to find that."