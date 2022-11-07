What Insecure’s Jay Ellis Has Learned About Marriage 4 Months After Wedding to Nina Senicar

It's been four months of wedded bliss for Jay Ellis.
But the Insecure actor shared the one thing he's still getting used to after marrying Nina Senicar, his partner of seven years, in Italy over the summer.
"We address each other as wife and husband a lot more," Jay exclusively told E! News at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards on Nov. 5. "That's been a big change, which has been a lot of fun. Or when someone else says it, we're always like, 'Oh, yeah, we're married, that's right. I forgot about that.'"
However, when it's just the two of them with their daughter Nora, who turns 3 on Nov. 8, things feel pretty much the same as they did before they said "I do," on July 9.
"The rest of it, it feels similar," he continued. "But there's some magic to it, obviously, and there's l some new things that pop up. I think part of the reason that you are with someone and you spend time with someone is because you find a rhythm, you find a flow, you find a vibe and we've been fortunate enough to find that."
Reflecting on their big day in Tuscany, the 40-year-old revealed that the best part was seeing all the people in their lives coming together.
"I mean, it's worlds colliding. It was absolutely amazing," Jay said. "I think there was a point where we all kind of stepped back and just realized, 'Hey, we're in it now. There's no turning back at this point. So folks are gonna learn to get along and have fun.' And we had such an amazing group of people."
He went on to say that they "are forever grateful for everyone for making that trip, to come celebrate those three days with us, to party with us. It was amazing. It's a big heartwarming feeling to see so many people make that trip. Yeah, it was crazy."
But if there's one milestone the family has yet to reach, it's Nora seeing her dad on the television.
She has never seen me on screen," the Top Gun: Maverick actor said. "Most of her TV is cartoons it's Moana, it's Soul, it's Frozen. She doesn't want to see daddy on screen just yet. So we'll save that."