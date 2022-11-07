As If We Could Ever Get Over Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash's Clueless Reunion

Alicia Silverstone is still rollin' with her homie Stacey Dash.
The Clueless stars recently reunited for a totally phat TikTok video, which served up all the nostalgic feels. In the clip, shared by Stacey on Nov. 6, the actresses recreated an iconic moment from their beloved '90s teen comedy during an appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con.
"Would you call me selfish?" Alicia, 46, lip-synced along to one of her character Cher's memorable lines, to which Stacey, 55, mouthed back as her character Dionne, "No, not to your face."
The on-screen BFFs then danced along to the rest of the audio remix, which also featured another one of Dionne's other classic quotes: "Well, there goes your social life." Stacey captioned the clip, "Forever Cher & Dionne BFFS."
She followed up the sweet video with a behind-the-scene TikTok of the two stars trying to nail their voiceovers and giggling in the process.
Fans went wild for the reunion in the comments, with one writing, "MOST ICONIC DUO," and another adding "Both legends. Nice to see you together again."
Another fan also commented that she hoped the video would spark sequel talks, commenting, "We need a Clueless remake. With y'all as the mothers."
The TikTok comes nearly three decades after Clueless a modern twist on Jane Austen's novel Emma, first hit theaters in 1995. The film also starred Paul Rudd, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer and the late Brittany Murphy, who sadly passed away in 2009.
Back in July, Alicia celebrated the film's 27th anniversary, by sharing a stylish video montage of her character Cher set to "Big Energy" by Latto on TikTok.
"27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born," she wrote in the caption. "Happy anniversary, Cher!"
And she's not the only Clueless alum feeling nostalgic for the days of jeepin' and parties in the val'. For Halloween 2022, Donald Faison dressed up as his character Murray, wearing hoodie and backward Kangol hat, while his 7-year-old daughter Wilder channeled his onscreen girlfriend Dionne in her legendary black-and-white plaid ensemble, complete with the oversized hat.
Safe to say, fans were left totally buggin'.