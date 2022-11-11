Riomar Shoes Sale: Take 20% Off These Iconic Pairs For Men & Women

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Lange Sykes, the founder and creative director of Riomar, describes the brand as more than just shoes — it's a label that offers a way of life. Each of Riomar's patented designs for men and women feature innovative details that enhance the wearer's experience.

Sure, this may seem like some heavy lifting to do for just a pair of shoes, but the more you learn, the more you realize just how true it is.

Soft, sturdy, and slip-on, slip-off, Riomar shoes are meant to move with your lifestyle. The non-skid soles ensure safety on deck, while anti-microbial lining keep your feet warm and dry in any environment.

Whether your day includes "the beach, boat, or boardroom" — maybe even, all three — just one Riomar pair is all you need to get there. Think of them as an affordable, versatile investment.

Oh, and right now, four of their iconic, wear-everywhere pairs are available at 20% off, exclusively at E!. Scroll on for sales, and happy shopping!