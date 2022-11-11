Riomar Shoes Sale: Take 20% Off These Iconic Pairs For Men & Women

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Lange Sykes, the founder and creative director of Riomar, describes the brand as more than just shoes — it's a label that offers a way of life. Each of Riomar's patented designs for men and women feature innovative details that enhance the wearer's experience.
Sure, this may seem like some heavy lifting to do for just a pair of shoes, but the more you learn, the more you realize just how true it is.
Soft, sturdy, and slip-on, slip-off, Riomar shoes are meant to move with your lifestyle. The non-skid soles ensure safety on deck, while anti-microbial lining keep your feet warm and dry in any environment.
Whether your day includes "the beach, boat, or boardroom" — maybe even, all three — just one Riomar pair is all you need to get there. Think of them as an affordable, versatile investment.
Oh, and right now, four of their iconic, wear-everywhere pairs are available at 20% off, exclusively at E!. Scroll on for sales, and happy shopping!
Riomar Deck Driver
When you hear "crossover model," you're more likely to think car than a pair of slip-on shoes. But then, there's the Deck Driver. The brand's signature style is "form-fitting, flexible, and made from the sole up" for heightened performance on and off the water. Crafted with 100% waterproof Portuguese leather and lined with odor-proof, anti-microbial, and comfortable insoles, the Riomar Deck Driver is a pair that can do it all.
Riomar The Waterman
It may feature an aquatic name, but this seafaring shoe is for far more than just boating. "Designed for optimum performance on and off the water," this versatile pair incorporates a "hybrid driver sole, low profile lines, and technical capabilities" that make the Waterman ideal for adventure and leisure alike.
Riomar Deck Driver (Women's)
Borrowed from the boys but boasting feminine touches, the Deck Driver for women features all of the waterproof, odor-proof, antimicrobial, and non-skid features that made the original pair a household name.
Riomar El Camino (Women's)
Soft yet structured, the Riomar El Camino is designed to help you "slide into comfort." They're designed for a warm, snug, slip-free fit.
Once you've stocked up on shoes, check out the top 20 gifts for beauty buffs this year.