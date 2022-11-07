2022 People's Choice Awards

North West Dresses Up as Mom Kim Kardashian to Hilariously Recreate Iconic KUWTK Scenes

North West epically trolled her mom Kim Kardashian in a new TikTok where she recreated her Balenciaga packing tape look from Paris Fashion Week 2022. See it below.

North West continues to prove she's a savage at roasting her mom. 

The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared a video of herself recreating her mom's viral Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week outfit that featured heaps of yellow packing tape in a new TikTok

In the clip posted to the account North shares with her mom, she wraps a few strands of the tape Kim used for the look, wrapping it around her black t-shirt. And, of course, she completed her look by using a wig that resembles Kim K's current blonde locks. 

And as if the moment couldn't get any more iconic, North made sure to epically troll her mom even further by lip-syncing alongside an audio that featured a few of Kim's Keeping Up With the Kardashians quotes alongside Megan Thee Stallion's song "Savage."

photos
North West's TLC "No Scrubs" Halloween Group Costume

Some of the quotes North mimics? The moment where Kim famously lost her diamond earring in Bora Bora. And there's also the time where Kim hits Khloé Kardashian with a purse all while telling her not to be rude. 

However, this is just one of the latest memorable transformations North has taken recently.

TikTok

In honor of momager Kris Jenner's 67th birthday on Nov. 4, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family dressed up as their favorite "Kris" including North, whose look for the night was a strictly business version of the momager, donning all black-attire with matching gloves and a wig.

Kim also embraced the theme alongside her daughter by showing up in the outfit Kris wears in her TikTok Lady Marmalade video that users dubbed being #Krissed.

