Joey Baby Jewelry: Shop 30% Off The Must-Have Zodiac Necklaces, Pearl Earrings & More

How would I describe Joey Baby Jewelry? It would be a combination of "effortlessly cool," "modern-meets-sophisticated," and maybe even throw in adjectives like "funky" and "glamorous."
How would Joey herself describe her line? As a New York City-based handmade brand that specializes in "high quality, trendy, natural pearl jewelry" at a "more affordable price" than you'd ever expect. Any way you describe it, it's true: Joey Baby Jewelry pops in any collection. Whether you favor a chunky pearl or a more understated chain, this innovative line offers something to love.
It's almost impossible to believe that the line was only launched in 2020, when the 7-months-pregnant founder began putting together cute, personalized accessories for face masks. But today, it's one of the hottest (and coolest) (sorry!) new jewelry brands on the market, and E! has some of the most beloved styles at 30% off. Right here. Exclusively.
So whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on the nice list, there's never been a better time to invest in a little glamour.
Joey Baby Mathilde Necklace
The Mathilde necklace incorporates pearls with rose-gold touches for a chic, understated look.
Joey Baby Jackie Earrings
Shimmering and eye-catching, the Jackie earrings put a fashion-forward spin on your grandmother's pearls.
Joey Baby Taylor Earrings
Inspired by the easy-lock feature and rugged versatility of a carabiner, the Taylor earrings can be worn alone or paired with the Taylor necklace (keep scrolling!) for maximum effect.
Joey Baby Lauren Necklace
Half-pearls, half-chunky chains, this necklace adds texture and statement-making style to any ensemble.
Joey Baby Taylor Necklace
Handmade in New York City, the Taylor necklace brings together freshwater pearls and "gold findings," boldly accented by an 18k gold-plated brass carabiner lock.
Joey Baby Amber Necklace
Featuring a playful combination of freshwater pearls and glass beads, the Amber necklace has a quirky-meets-sophisticated aesthetic.
Joey Baby Zodiac Chunky Pearl Necklace
Crafted with an array of one-of-a-kind freshwater pearls, this bold necklace can be layered with your go-to chains or worn alone for maximum effect.
