Joey Baby Jewelry: Shop 30% Off The Must-Have Zodiac Necklaces, Pearl Earrings & More

How would I describe Joey Baby Jewelry? It would be a combination of "effortlessly cool," "modern-meets-sophisticated," and maybe even throw in adjectives like "funky" and "glamorous."

How would Joey herself describe her line? As a New York City-based handmade brand that specializes in "high quality, trendy, natural pearl jewelry" at a "more affordable price" than you'd ever expect. Any way you describe it, it's true: Joey Baby Jewelry pops in any collection. Whether you favor a chunky pearl or a more understated chain, this innovative line offers something to love.

It's almost impossible to believe that the line was only launched in 2020, when the 7-months-pregnant founder began putting together cute, personalized accessories for face masks. But today, it's one of the hottest (and coolest) (sorry!) new jewelry brands on the market, and E! has some of the most beloved styles at 30% off. Right here. Exclusively.

So whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on the nice list, there's never been a better time to invest in a little glamour.